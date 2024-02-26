Casino supermarkets are disappearing, this is what the store near you will become

Casino, in great difficulty, had to sell 288 stores to Intermarché, Carrefour and Auchan. So what will become of the Casino near you?

The Casino brand is in bad shape. A safeguard plan is being studied to prevent the supermarket chain from finding itself "in a catastrophic economic situation", as the supervising judge recalled on February 12, during a hearing on the subject, according to Sud -West. To set up the latter, Casino needed buyers. 288 stores were then sold to Auchan, Intermarché and Carrefour. With these buyouts, they undertake to take over all the employment contracts of the staff of the stores concerned.

It is Intermarché which recovers the most brands (190). This represents 374,596 m² of sales area, or 10% of the current Intermarché and Netto portfolio. It is strengthening especially in the Center-East region (56 stores), in the South-East (53), in the Paris region (29) and in Bouches-du-Rhône (19) according to LSA. Four stores were also taken over in Paris and seven in Lyon. Intermarché is doing a good deal in particular with the Casinos of Aix-en-Provence and Antibes, whose turnover per square meter is more than 10,000 euros. There are also 88 gas stations in the lot.

The LSA media has put online a list of stores taken over by the various competing groups, a list which we reproduce here.

Among these 190 stores, Intermarché sold 26 to Carrefour. Five additional ones were recovered in previous buyouts. They are concentrated in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. Some stores in the Paris region were also targeted.

For its part, Auchan bought 98 stores. The brand is recovering large areas, notably in Marseille with the 14,100 m² Casino de la Valentine. 343,852 m² of sales space were purchased in total, representing 19.4% of Auchan's current portfolio.

Three regions were particularly targeted by the Auchan group in the resumption of Casino activity: 35 stores are located in PACA, 22 in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and 10 in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region.