Carrefour refuses to sell these 110 products because the prices are “unacceptable”

The mass distribution chain has decided to oppose the sale of around a hundred products usually present on its shelves.

This might surprise you when you go shopping: several products will be absent from certain sections of Carrefour supermarkets. And this for several days. No shortage (this time) in sight, or supply or transport difficulties, it is the brand itself which has decided to empty its shelves!

The mass retail chain simply decided to bang its fist on the table and stopped offering certain goods for sale. While the prices of raw materials are decreasing, this is not yet passed on to the stalls because the prices applied by certain manufacturers still remain very high. A situation that Carrefour has decided to denounce by stopping their distribution.

In total, there are 110 products - drinks and salty products - that consumers can no longer find in the 2nd favorite supermarket brand of the French. These include bottles of Pepsi, various Lipton teas and bottles, 7 Up, all Lay's chips, Doritos, as well as all Bénénuts brand aperitif products and Quaker cereals. The list was confirmed to BFM TV by Carrefour.

The chain has decided to oppose the excessive increase in prices desired by the Pepsico group, which designs these products. Without specifying exactly the increase that could be applied, Carrefour refers to an “unacceptable price increase”. Therefore, for an indefinite period, none of these foods will be sold in the chain's Carrefour Market, Carrefour City and Carrefour Express locations throughout France.

Posters will be posted throughout supermarkets to inform customers of the unavailability of these goods, with a clear message: "We no longer sell this brand due to an unacceptable price increase. We apologize for the inconvenience caused. Carrefour, committed to lower prices." For the moment, the channel is the only one to have openly committed itself against this industrialist.

Currently, distributors and manufacturers must hold discussions to lower product prices or limit the increase. While some play the game, not all food players seem inclined to comply, although the government is urging them to do so. The only (small) piece of encouraging news: after the holidays, it shouldn't hurt to avoid the products withdrawn by Carrefour.