Carrefour offers surprise trolleys filled with half-price products, “there won’t be something for everyone”

Carrefour has launched a new promotional operation for its customers: “surprise” trolleys whose contents are hidden but three times cheaper!

With inflation, major brands are trying to increase the number of good deals to attract customers. Carrefour, which had already recently offered promotions on its household appliances, launched its “surprise trolley”. Inspired by Auchan, as the brand assumed during the launch of the operation, the group is trying a new offer at reduced prices.

The principle: buy carts blindly, filled with unsold items. They're actually covered in black bags to hide the contents, which you can only discover once you're out of the store. These carts are interesting because their contents are sold less expensively than if you had purchased them directly from the shelves. “We sell it for 49.90 euros and it contains the equivalent of 150 to 160 euros,” revealed Alexandre de Palmas, boss of Carrefour France on LinkedIn. The products are therefore offered three times cheaper.

Of course, you don't know what you will find inside but you may have some nice surprises. These would include “small household appliances, stationery, toys and even household linens” but also DIY or gardening utensils. These are therefore non-food products. Carrefour employees also revealed one of the products that could be hidden in the cart. They took out of the shopping cart a Cookeo multicooker whose price is usually much higher than 49.90 euros.

The system extends to 50 Carrefour stores, located in Hauts-de-France, Ile-de-France and the Lyon or Toulouse region. You obviously don't have to wait long to take advantage of it, as the group's boss said: "Hurry up, there won't be something for everyone!". Only 10 surprise shopping carts per day and per store are, in fact, available. Customers who have the Carrefour loyalty card can be notified of the operation near them by email or SMS. This is obviously one cart per customer and it is neither returned nor exchanged. Once you have chosen the surprise trolley, all you have to do is go to the cashier to pay for it.

If you are afraid that you will not need the products offered in this surprise cart, you can always resell them. Jérémie Juan, the director of the Dieppe store, told BFMTV that “customers gathered at the checkout counters and exchanged their products: in the end, everyone was satisfied.”