Carpooling bonus: the 100 euro bonus made official this Thursday?

CARPOOLING BONUS. As part of the energy sobriety plan, the government should announce the creation of an exceptional bonus of 100 euros intended for carpooling users this Thursday.

[Updated October 6, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.] What if the government decided to massively develop the use of carpooling? What is certain is that this mode of transport should be the subject of an important announcement this Thursday, October 6, as part of the presentation of the energy sobriety plan by various members of the executive. Every year, in France, more than 900,000 people carpool to work. By 2024, the government's objective is to increase the figure to 3 million daily journeys and de facto to drastically reduce CO2 emissions. In 2018, for example, the emission of 272,746 tonnes of CO2 was avoided thanks to long-distance carpooling in France, according to calculations by Blablacar.

From now on, the executive seems to have seized the file. According to information from Le Parisien, it could announce this Thursday the establishment of a carpooling bonus in the amount of 100 euros for each new subscriber to a carpooling platform from January 1, 2023. Today, 70% home-to-work journeys are made with individual vehicles, most of them self-drive (in other words, alone in one's own vehicle). A trend that the government intends to reverse. For the time being, the exact terms of this new device have not been communicated.

More information to come this Thursday, October 6, after the presentation of the energy sobriety plan.