Carpooling bonus: 100 euros bonus, for whom? Conditions

CARPOOLING BONUS. To encourage carpooling and reduce CO2 emissions, the government is considering paying a bonus of 100 euros as part of the energy sobriety plan.

[Updated October 5, 2022 at 3:14 p.m.] In France, every day, 900,000 people carpool to work. By 2024, the government's objective is to increase the figure to 3 million daily trips. And this Thursday, October 6, nine ministers will present the long-awaited energy sobriety plan at a major press conference with an announcement inside in favor of the development of carpooling in an attempt to reduce CO2 emissions. In 2018, for example, the emission of 272,746 tonnes of CO2 was avoided thanks to long-distance carpooling in France, according to calculations by Blablacar.

From now on, the executive seems to have seized the file. According to information from Le Parisien, it could announce this Thursday the establishment of a carpooling bonus in the amount of 100 euros for each new subscriber to a carpooling platform from January 1, 2023. Today, 70% home-to-work journeys are made with individual vehicles, most of them self-drive (in other words, alone in one's own vehicle). A trend that the government intends to reverse. For the time being, the exact terms of this new device have not been communicated. Full details are expected to be addressed during the presentation of the sobriety plan this Thursday afternoon.