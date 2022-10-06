Carpool bonus: a confirmed bonus! For whom and when?

CARPOOLING BONUS. In an attempt to reduce CO2 emissions, the government has formalized the creation of a brand new bonus for carpooling users in France.

[Updated on October 6, 2022 at 5:13 p.m.] The carpooling bonus will see the light of day! Minister Delegate for Transport Clément Beaune spoke this Thursday, October 6 as part of the presentation of the energy sobriety plan. "The car constitutes an important field of action due to its degree of use in France (...) it represents 85% of our modes of transport today. We will put in place a bonus by January 1, 2023 ". The words of the executive are still quite vague, but have the merit of confirming the start of this new system for carpooling users. The amount of this carpooling bonus should be 100 euros for each new subscriber to a carpooling platform. However, the exact date has not been disclosed.

Today, 70% of home-to-work trips are made with individual vehicles, most of them solo (in other words, alone in your own vehicle). A trend that the government intends to reverse. As a reminder, each year in France, more than 900,000 people carpool to work. By 2024, the government's objective is to increase the figure to 3 million daily journeys and de facto to drastically reduce CO2 emissions. In 2018, for example, the emission of 272,746 tonnes of CO2 was avoided thanks to long-distance carpooling in France, according to calculations by Blablacar.