Caroline Garcia: parents, partner... Who is the Frenchwoman in the semi-finals of the US Open?

GARCIA. It is on the night of Thursday to Friday that the French Caroline Garcia will perhaps go down in history by qualifying for the final of the US Open.

[Updated September 8, 2022 7:00 PM] Caroline Garcia had been expected at this level for years and juniors. The game of the French has always been pleasant and aggressive, but often inconsistent, causing results not up to her talent. But since the beginning of the summer of 2022, something has changed with the Frenchwoman who literally flies on the ground and who has 13 consecutive victories. The one who will return to the top 10 at the start of next week can say thank you to her current coach, Bertrand Perret. "At the beginning of the year, when there weren't the expected results and I saw my ranking going down, there was something positive about him and confidence. If I continued to train like that, with this identity, one day or another, it was going to pay off. He gave me confidence," explained the Frenchwoman.

To fly and hope to go higher, the Frenchwoman will have to overcome the Ons Jabeur obstacle that she knows very well since the juniors. "Ons' game has always been a challenge for me, especially at the junior level. She robbed me of a few Grand Slam titles I think... But I'm really looking forward to the challenge here at the US Open. It's very interesting for me to see how I can try to beat her, this time, with the confidence and the form of the moment. I will do my best to achieve it."

Biography Caroline Garcia. Caroline Garcia was born on May 16, 1993 in Saint-Germain-en-Laye in the Yvelines department in the Île-de-France region. Sporty, the Frenchwoman started playing tennis at the age of 9, in Villeurbanne, in the Lyon suburbs. Champion of France in 2010 in the 17/18-year-old category, she was trained by Frédéric Fontang (current coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime - NDR) during the 2011-2012 season. She separated from Fontang in 2012 and decided to be coached by her father, Louis-Paul Garcia. She turned professional in 2011.

A pure striker, Caroline Garcia has a very attacking style of play. The native of Saint-Germain-en-Laye is a very good waitress, which allows her to often score aces. His huge flat forehand and powerful backhand are part of his wide offensive panoply. Very worked, his ball striking disturbs many opponents.

During her career, Caroline Garcia has won 10 titles, including three in 2022: Bad Homburg, Warsaw and Cincinnati, her first Masters 1000. Here are the Frenchwoman's other trophies: Bogota (Colombia) in 2014, Strasbourg (France) and Mallorca (Spain). ) in 2016, Wuhan (China) and Beijing (China) in 2017, Tianjin (China) in 2018 and Nottingham (England) in 2019. Three lost finals are added to the prize list of the native of Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Around the 150th place in the world (nldr: 135th) when she turned professional in 2011, Caroline Garcia is currently ranked 17th in the WTA rankings. The best ranking achieved by the Frenchwoman dates from September 10, 2018 when she was 4th in the WTA rankings.

On the professional circuit for more than 10 years, Caroline Garcia has amassed over $11 million ($11,530,361m) in winnings from her competitive performances.

Between 2012 and 2021, Caroline Garcia was coached by her father, Louis-Paul. A relationship that the player had decided to break before Roland-Garros 2021. Since then, she has been coached by Bertrand Perret.

The Frenchwoman is quite discreet about her private life and has often spoken of the difficulty of getting into a relationship. She has also decided to put aside her “sentimental life”. It's difficult: either the person understands, and you live this relationship at a distance, or they put their professional life aside, and you travel as a couple. Me, for now, I'm focused on my tennis. One day, it will come“, she conceded at a press conference in 2018.