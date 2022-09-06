Caroline Garcia: How to follow her quarter-final at the US Open?

GARCIA. The French Caroline Garcia will play in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday her quarter-final at the US Open.

"It's going to be explosive! It's a game I'm really looking forward to playing, there's a lot of excitement: Grand Slam quarter-finals, playing Coco who is really a superstar, already, despite her young age, in the USA". These are the words of Caroline Garcia to speak and apprehend her quarter-final at the US Open on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday. Now at the gates of the last four, the seeded number 17 assumes its status in this last Grand Slam of the year.

Facing the American, the French will have to be careful to choose the right tactic. "She has very good ground coverage. She's a very athletic player. It's a challenge to find the right tactics. My style of play will help me put pressure on her and get her out of her way a bit. comfort zone." To follow the meeting, it will be necessary to connect to the antennas of Eurosport from 1am according to the program of the day at the US Open.

Biography Caroline Garcia. Caroline Garcia was born on May 16, 1993 in Saint-Germain-en-Laye in the Yvelines department in the Île-de-France region. Sporty, the Frenchwoman started playing tennis at the age of 9, in Villeurbanne, in the Lyon suburbs. Champion of France in 2010 in the 17/18-year-old category, she was trained by Frédéric Fontang (current coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime - NDR) during the 2011-2012 season. She separated from Fontang in 2012 and decided to be coached by her father, Louis-Paul Garcia. She turned professional in 2011.

A pure striker, Caroline Garcia has a very attacking style of play. The native of Saint-Germain-en-Laye is a very good waitress, which allows her to often score aces. His huge flat forehand and powerful backhand are part of his wide offensive panoply. Very worked, his ball striking disturbs many opponents.

During her career, Caroline Garcia won 7 titles. The latest is the Nottingham tournament in 2019. Here are the Frenchwoman's other trophies: Bogota (Colombia) in 2014, Strasbourg (France) and Mallorca (Spain) in 2016, Wuhan (China) and Beijing (China) in 2017 , Tianjin (China) in 2018. Three lost finals are added to the prize list of the native of Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Around the 150th place in the world (nldr: 135th) when she turned professional in 2011, Caroline Garcia is currently ranked 71st in the WTA rankings. The best ranking achieved by the Frenchwoman dates from September 10, 2018 when she was 4th in the WTA rankings.

On the professional circuit for more than 10 years, Caroline Garcia has amassed more than $11 million ($11,530,361m) in winnings from her competitive performances.

Between 2012 and 2021, Caroline Garcia was coached by her father, Louis-Paul. A relationship that the player had decided to break before Roland-Garros 2021. Since then, she has been coached by Bertrand Perret.

The Frenchwoman is quite discreet about her private life and has often spoken of the difficulty of getting into a relationship. She has also decided to put aside her “sentimental life”. It's difficult: either the person understands, and you live this relationship at a distance, or they put their professional life aside, and you travel as a couple. Me, for now, I'm focused on my tennis. One day it will come“, she conceded at a press conference in 2018.