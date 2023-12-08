Carbon monoxide poisoning in a school: an open investigation

An investigation was opened after carbon monoxide poisoning which took place in a school in Saint-Alban in Côtes d'Armor.

An investigation was opened for "unintentional injuries resulting in total incapacity for work not exceeding three months, through deliberate failure to comply with an obligation and prudence", this Friday, December 8, in Saint-Alban, in the Côtes d'Armor . An announcement that comes after carbon monoxide poisoning in a primary school. Several hearings should be conducted this weekend by the public prosecutor of Saint-Brieuc. Experts must also determine “the exact causes of the possible malfunction of the oil boiler of this school, which appears to have been the subject of regular maintenance during the course of 2023”, detailed Nicolas Heitz, the Saint-Brieuc prosecutor.

During the incident, 76 children and six adults were present. 37 people were treated by emergency services, but there was no life-threatening situation. The Orsec NoVi plan – intended to rescue “numerous victims” during the same incident – ​​was triggered by the prefect of Côtes d’Armor. More than 50 firefighters were mobilized, accompanied by four helicopters. Seven Civil Protection ambulances and eight private ambulances were also requisitioned. The uninjured children and adults were placed in a community room. Among those who were treated by emergency services, six children were transferred to hospitals in Brest and Saint-Brieuc. It took a maximum of 12 hours of oxygen for people who were very exposed to carbon monoxide. Six children were placed in a hyperbaric chamber.

Parents were notified via a text message from the school principal: “Hello, gas alert at school. Emergency services are present. If you can, please come and pick up your children,” it was written. A psychological unit will be set up from Monday, December 11, and will be open for children, teachers and parents.