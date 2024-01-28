Cape Verde - Mauritania: time, lineups, channel... all the match information

CAN 2023 continues this Monday, January 29 with an unexpected match between Cape Verde and Mauritania in the round of 16 of the competition.

CAN 2023 continues in Ivory Coast. Thanks to a flawless performance (two successes against Ghana and Mozambique, and a draw against Egypt), Cape Verde brilliantly qualified as leader of Group B with seven points. Opposite, Mauritania achieved a real feat by beating Algeria. A historic success because the Kamara gang had never won a single match in an African Cup of Nations. She qualified from group D by being one of the best third-place finishers in the group stage.

Facing the press, Bubista was wary going into this Cape Verde - Mauritania: "It's a difficult opponent. This team showed cohesion and quality. Their victory against Algeria is well deserved. They have a solid defense. It will be a very tactical match and we will have to play our cards well and not weaken in the last four."

Qualified for the first time in its history at this stage of the competition, Mauritania wants to continue dreaming according to Camara: "It's a team, 27 players against 27 players. We're going to believe it until the end, we're going to fight and give 100%. And may the best win. It's now a plus, a bonus for us, but we're going to give everything. This CAN 2023 is one of the best in history, everyone is aware of that. There is no limit."

As part of the round of 16, CAN 2023 offers an unexpected match between Cape Verde and Mauritania. This part will kick off at 6:00 p.m. this Monday, January 29.

