Cape Verde - Egypt: without Salah, the Pharaohs close to elimination! TV broadcast, predictions... News

This Monday evening, Egypt plays its last group match of the African Cup of Nations. Second in Group B behind Cape Verde, the Pharaohs face the Blue Sharks in Abidjan without the injured Mohamed Salah. TV channel, predictions, discover match information.

The Pharaohs in danger! After two draws against Mozambique (2-2) and Ghana (2-2), Egypt will nevertheless find themselves second in Group B of the African Cup of Nations behind their evening opponent, Cape Verde, author flawless so far. If elimination from the group stage would not be unprecedented for the Egyptians, it seems inconceivable for the most successful nation in the history of the African Cup (7 titles). For this poster against the Blue Sharks, Rui Vitoria will be deprived of its star, Mohamed Salah, who was injured against the Black Stars. Absent until a potential semi-final, the Liverpool player returned to Liverpool, injured in the leg.

The kickoff of the group match between Cape Verde and Egypt is scheduled for Monday January 22 at 9:00 p.m. at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan (Ivory Coast). Chadian Al Hadi Allou Mahamat will be the referee of the match.

Holder of the TV rights for CAN 2023, BeIn Sports 2 will broadcast the last poster of the pools between the Pharaohs and the Blue Sharks.

Cap-Vert : Vozinha (G) - Moreira, Costa, Lopes, Fernandes - Duarte, Pina, Monteiro - Mendes, Bebe, Cabral.

Egypt: El Shenawy (G) - Sharaf, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, Kamal - Fathi, Elneny - Trezeguet, Ashour, Marmoush - Mohamed..