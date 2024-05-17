Candidates for the 2024 European elections: the official and complete list, a broken record!

All candidates for the 2024 European elections are officially known. No less than 37 lists were published in the Official Journal this Saturday, May 18, 2024.

All candidates for the European elections are officially known. Political parties wishing to stand in the ballot had until yesterday to submit their candidacy and specify the names of the 81 people claiming a seat in the European Parliament. This Saturday, May 18, all the candidates selected to participate in the elections were published in the Official Journal, as well as the complete lists of candidates for each party.

No less than 37 lists will be on the starting line on June 9, a record number since the previous one dates back to the Europeans in 2019, with 33 lists. The official lists are published in an order established by the ministry. The name and composition of each list are also specified. Here are all the lists according to official names and order:

The validation and publication of the lists marks a new stage in the European election campaign. Officially in the race now, the various candidates have until May 23 to submit their official posters and ballot papers to the national propaganda commission for compliance checks, before the official launch of the campaign scheduled for Monday, May 27.

The polls on the European elections currently give an overwhelming lead to the National Rally list led by Jordan Bardella, who is in 5th position according to the official order above. It is followed by the Macronist list of Valérie Hayer (11th in the official order), itself closely followed by Raphaël Glucksmann, supported by the PS (27th).

Here are the main leaders of these 2024 European elections according to the provisional ranking of the polls.

► Jordan Bardella for the National Rally

Already an MEP since 2019, the president of the National Rally wants to take up a new mandate in the European Parliament. The young politician hopes to once again see his list top the results of the European elections, as in 2019 when his party was ahead of the presidential majority by a very small point, but this time he wants to widen the gap. Jordan Bardella is reassured by the results of polls which have given a clear advantage to the far-right list for several months.

On the list of the National Rally, appears in 2nd position, Malika Sorel-Sutter, essayist, former member of the High Council for Integration. Fabrice Leggeri, senior civil servant, former director of Frontex, was appointed in 3rd position. The police officer and trade unionist Matthieu Valet is 7th on the RN list, while Pierre Pimpie, senior civil servant, deputy director general of the public railway safety establishment (EPSF) is 25th. Marine Le Pen, president of the RN group in the National Assembly and Louis Alliot, mayor of Perpignan, first vice-president of the RN occupy the last two places on the list (80th and 81st).

► Valérie Hayer for Renaissance and the presidential majority

The presidential majority has decided to rely on outgoing MEP Valérie Hayer to lead its list. The choice of this head of the list was slow in coming, but was imposed after the refusals suffered by the presidential camp. Unknown to the general public, the parliamentarian who was elected president of the Renew Europe group in January 2024 knows the mysteries of the European Parliament, but must convince voters when the majority struggles to establish itself at the top of voting intentions.

Valérie Hayer counts in her list many outgoing MEPs that she has worked with in Parliament over the last five years: the former journalist Bernard Guetta in number 2, the elected official and president of the Environment Committee Pascal Canfin in number 4 or again Nathalie Loiseau in number 5 and who was head of the list in 2019. And these renewed personalities are added a few new faces. The majority must above all find the balance so that all allied forces are fairly represented among the eligible places.

► Raphaël Glucksmann for the Socialist Party and Place publique

The socialist left has decided to reiterate its alliance with the Place publique party for the European elections and, as in 2019, it is one of the founders of the second formation which carries the list: Raphaël Glucksmann. The MEP known for taking his political battles to social media has established himself as the leading left-wing political force in the polls and is gradually climbing from his third place. To the point of creating a surprise?

The PS candidate was among the first to reveal the complete list of his 80 running mates. Among them, many are elected officials or leaders of the PS: the general secretary of the party Pierre Jouvet is 3rd when the president of the Young Socialists, Emma Rafowicz, is 8th. Also included are former deputies such as Jean-Marc Germain (7th), Jean Mallot (33rd), Jennifer de Temmerman (40th) or Colette Capdevielle (74th). The Public Place party, however, has around twenty candidates on the list, notably in 1st, 4th and 9th position with Raphaël Glucksmann, Aurore Lalucq and Thomas Pellerin-Carlin.

► Marie Toussaint for Europe-Ecologie-Les Verts

Among the environmentalists, the new generation is taking over and it is MEP Marie Toussaint who has been named head of the list for the 2024 elections. But will the new head of the EELV list succeed in doing so too? although Yannick Jadot in 2019? At the time, the environmentalist list came in third position in the voting results and was the leading left-wing force. Today the political party does not seem able to exceed the 10% mark according to the results of the polls and is neck and neck with the rebel party.

Among the 12 MEPs in office, seven are reappointed to Marie Toussaint's list, some of whom are in a good position: David Cormand in 2nd position, Mounir Satouri in 4th place, Benoît Biteau in 6th and Caroline Roose in 7th. The party also included profiles of activists such as municipal elected official Mélissa Camara in 3rd place, sociologist Majdouline Sbai in 5th position and associative leader Abdoulaye Diarra in number 8. The party also focused on some opening candidates with Priscillia Ludosky, known for being one of the initiators of the Yellow Vest movement, and Flora Ghebali. This latest candidacy, however, was not unanimous among environmentalists. Finally, historical figures from EELV are also in the running, in non-electable places, to attract voters: Noël Mamère (78th), Eva Joly (79th) and the senator and former MEP Yannick Jadot (80th).

► François-Xavier Bellamy for Les Républicains

It is François-Xavier Bellamy who leads the Republican list, as in previous European elections. The right-wing politician had not performed well with just 8.4% of the vote, but the political party decided to trust him again. With this election, it is the retention of the few elected Republicans in the European Parliament that is at stake.

The first LR list of 31 names has been revealed, it includes several experienced MEPs, and a few surprises concocted by the party's leaders. Here are the first 20 candidates with François-Xavier Bellamy in the lead. Then, Cécile Imart, Christophe Gomart, Isabelle Le Callennec, Laurent Castillo, Nadine Morano, Brice Hortefeux, Nathalie Colin-Oesterlé, Guilhem Carayon, Anne Sander, Geoffroy Didier, Emmanuelle Mignon, Frédéric Nihous, Valérie Boyer, Jean-Pierre Audy, Laure Vendegou, Aurélien Caron, Charlotte Vaillot, Nicolas Lacroix and Nathalie Porte.

► Manon Aubry for La France insoumise

La France insoumise wanted to see the left-wing forces united on the same list for the European elections on the model of what had been done for the previous legislative elections with Nupes. But the weakened coalition finally exploded before the start of the electoral campaign, cutting short the hopes of the rebels. It was therefore ultimately Manon Aubry who was appointed to carry the list of rebels.

The LFI list is now known. Here are the first 20 candidates with Manon Aubry at the top of the list. Then, Younous Omarjee, Marina Mesure, Anthony Smith, Leïla Chaibi, Arash Saeidi, Rima Hassan, Damien Carême, Emma Fourreau, Aurélien Le Coq, Carine Sandon, Daniel Ibanez, Sévreine Véziès, Mohamed Bensaada, Muriel Pascal, Nordine Raymond, Marie Mesmeur , Mickaël Idrac, Camille Hachez and Brahim Ben Ali.

► Marion Maréchal for Reconquest

The Reconquest party which appeared in French peasant politics during the last presidential election is entering its first European elections. And it is Marion Maréchal, vice-president of the Zemmourist party, who is at the head of the list. The niece of Marine Le Pen still finds herself an opponent of the historic far-right party that is the National Rally, but in the poll results the Lepenist party is far ahead of its conservative rival.

Marion Maréchal revealed the first twelve names on her list among which we find relatives of Eric Zemmour, party executives or elected officials who were the first to join the Reconquest adventure. After Marion Maréchal, another vice-president of the party is number 2: Guillaume Peltier. Sarah Knafo political advisor and companion of Eric Zemmour is in 3rd position. Arriving next: Nicolas Bay (vice-president of the party), Laurence Trochu, Stanislas Rigault (president of Génération Z), Agnès Marion, Jean Messiha (senior civil servant and polemicist), Sophie Grech, Philippe Vardon, Eve Froger and Damien Rieu .

► Léon Deffontaines for The French Communist Party

At the French Communist Party, the choice was made to bet on the future of the party for the European elections. The young Léon Deffontaines, foal of Fabien Roussel, will lead the list. The general secretary of the Young Communists is participating in his first election as a candidate and although he is unknown to the general public, he benefits from the popularity and experience of his mentor. But will this be enough to allow French communists to return to the European Parliament?

In addition to the French Communist Party, three other parties are present on Léon Deffontaines' list: the Republican and Socialist Left (GRS), the movement created by former socialist minister Arnaud Montebourg, L'Engagement, and Les Radicaux de Gauche. These three forces share around twenty places. The rest of the list is essentially made up of elected communist officials, activists and around twenty trade unionists.

The eight main parties are not the only ones to place themselves on the starting line before the European elections. Nearly thirty other lists have made themselves known, around ten are supported by personalities accustomed to elections or by parties with national resonance.