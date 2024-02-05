Cancer of Charles III: a tailor-made and unique treatment for the king

To fight against the disease, King Charles III will benefit from a specific treatment unavailable to the British outside of his specific case.

A special emotion. The announcement of King Charles III's cancer by Buckingham Palace moves the entire United Kingdom. First, because the 75-year-old sovereign has broken with traditions. Indeed, communication around his illness marks a real break with the past. Until then, royal health was a well-kept secret. With this announcement, the palace highlights an obvious modernization. Beyond this brand new "public duty", Buckingham also wanted to encourage screening for this common pathology in men over 50. A strong sign of transparency which could also strengthen its popularity among the British.

According to the Times, the sovereign himself decided to partially lift the veil on his illness to "avoid speculation" because the news could not remain secret for long. This announcement could even have the power to raise awareness among citizens. King Charles' health problems have pushed some Britons to find out about this type of illness, particularly on the website of the NHS, the English social security service. The NHS said the webpage dedicated to enlarged prostate has received a visit every five seconds since Buckingham Palace's announcement. This impressive increase in traffic even continued for several days reveals The Independent.

On the other hand, who says boom in visits to the NHS site, says relatively long waiting times for the treatment of this type of pathologies. However, there is no question of King Charles losing a single second. Along these lines, Sky News reports that King Charles "will benefit from treatment that is not available to the rest of us." Across the Channel, 35% of patients wait more than two months after diagnosis to start treatment. This is why the main interested party wanted to thank all his support, the British monarch said he was “delighted to learn that his diagnosis had a positive impact on public health awareness” via a press release from Buckingham Palace .