Canal and MyCanal: what to do in case of a bug?

On the evenings of major matches, it is not uncommon for the large influx of viewers to cause Canal transmission problems, particularly on the MyCanal application. What to do if you are the victim of a bug?

A crossroads of audiences par excellence, major sporting events can create traffic jams in front of television screens. Football fans know that Canal and MyCanal can sometimes encounter transmission problems when the influx of viewers is high and poorly anticipated. Traditionally, this kind of concern often arises at the start of the season but ends up being resolved as it progresses. It's no less annoying, though.

This may seem obvious, but having a Canal or MyCanal bug in your home does not necessarily mean that this problem is widespread. To find out if other subscribers are also having difficulty accessing Canal transmissions, we advise you to go to the DownDetector site, which lists the failures of various services on the web. The higher the failure curve recorded, the more viewers encounter a bug. So you are not alone and Canal is probably already on the job.

Canal communicates with its followers directly on Twitter when its services encounter problems. In general, it is the @InfoAbonneCanal account that informs viewers who are victims of bugs. The account makes it possible, for example, to know whether the incident is being processed or even resolved.

If you are having reception problems on your MyCanal application, it is possible that changing the device can help you. For example, if the application does not work on your internet browser on a computer, try watching on your mobile phone or via your TV box or game console if you have one. It is indeed possible that the applications do not encounter the same bugs at the same time.

In case you are still having a reception problem on Canal or MyCanal and you want to be informed minute by minute of what is happening in the match you wanted to watch, there is always a solution. Linternaute.com follows the main Champions League matches live and gives you minute-by-minute summaries. While waiting for Canal to fix its bugs, you can still read our live streams below!

Have you been the victim of a bug in Canal or the MyCanal application and you want to file a complaint? This is possible via the Customer Service contact form. To do this, you must log into your Canal account, click on the report of a technical problem. You have the possibility to schedule a callback by Customer Service, the possibility of being called back immediately or even to report a complaint. By telephone, Canal Customer Service is available Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For any technical or financial complaint, contact 0 970 820 915 (free service, possible cost of a call). If you wish to be put in contact with customer service, contact 0 892 39 39 10 (€0.35 per minute, possible call price).