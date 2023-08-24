Canada - France: time, line-up, TV broadcast... Les Bleus match info

CANADA-FRANCE. The Basketball World Cup begins this Friday for the Blues who face Canada in Jakarta. Time, TV broadcast... Discover all the information from this first meeting for Evan Fournier and his teammates.

Make way for the big bath for the Blues! After a long campaign of preparation with seven games, the French team begins its Basketball World Cup this Friday by facing the ogre of this Group H, Canada. A shock entry into perspective for the players of Vincent Collet against many players playing in the NBA. If the Canadians will be without their star point guard Jamal Murray, they can nevertheless count on R.J. Barrett and Gilgeous-Alexander. At a press conference, the French coach warned his players: "Canada is unknown, but in terms of numbers, with Australia it is perhaps the team with the most NBA players after the United States. We know that against this team, we're going to have to be really together, that we cause them problems with our collective defense. We have to move the match to a field that is most favorable to us possible, and not help them play their game. It will be a difficult start to the competition."

Injured in the ankle, Mathias Lessort is hoped for by Vincent Collet after having missed the end of the preparation for the World Cup: "I hope to be able to use him on Friday. We consider that he has qualities that we do not have necessarily in the group and that he is complementary to our other interiors. But there are no guarantees yet, we'll see how it goes in training on Wednesday. We want to integrate him quickly, we don't will not necessarily wait for Latvia." For this big poster, the coach of the Blues will be able to rely on his back base and his two leaders, Nando De Colo and Nicolas Batum: "Nico (Batum) and Nando (De Colo) have a lot of interaction with the others and each influence the rest of the group. Their feedback allowed us to put in place what we wanted, which is to improve the fluidity of the ball. They are two players who do it naturally. And they also help the others to make it easier. They bring their experience to the team. They weren't players who spoke a lot before. But with age they are more vocal. I see Nando having a lot of asides with his teammates, it is wealth."

The basketball World Cup match between Canada and France kicks off on Friday, August 25 at 3:30 p.m. at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Holder of the TV rights for the Basketball World Cup, BeIn Sports 1 will broadcast the game between Canada and the France team.

If you want to watch Les Bleus' first game at the Basketball World Cup against Canada on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to BeIn Sports.

Canada : R.J.Barrett – S.Gilgeous Alexander – D.Brooks – K.Olynyk – D.Powell.

France : N.de Colo – E.Fournier – N.Batum – G.Yabusele – R.Gobert.