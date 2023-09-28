Can you sleep with socks in your bed? Your parents perhaps forbade you without knowing

Keeping your socks on at night, good or bad idea? The answer to this question is not trivial!

When it's time to slip under the sheets, and it's a little chilly, a question often arises: should you keep your socks on for the night? Many adults have memories of parents who forbade them to keep them, for comfort or for more obscure reasons. But, even on this subject which seems anecdotal, knowledge has advanced.

For many, the feeling of slipping your feet into a pair of soft socks in bed is simply comforting. It's like a little hug for your feet, keeping them nice and warm, especially on cold winter nights. Others will need the freshness and freedom offered by direct contact with the sheets. But comfort is only one of the elements to take into account.

Socks, by keeping your feet at a pleasant temperature, can promote faster relaxation and easier falling asleep. The increased temperature in the extremities can signal to your body that it’s time to go to sleep. If you tend to have cold feet, this may be the key to a more satisfying night's sleep.

Additionally, wearing socks can help improve blood circulation. Which means your feet stay well supplied with oxygen. Additionally, wearing cotton socks after applying moisturizer can help keep your heels soft and prevent them from drying out.

This is much more anecdotal, but you should also know that an unusual study, the results of which were reported by the BBC, revealed that wearing socks in bed can have an impact on intimacy. According to this study, simply keeping your feet warm could increase your ability to orgasm by 30%. An intriguing discovery that could definitely spice up some people’s love lives!

However, there is another side to the coin. If you choose thick socks or have a naturally high body temperature, you could quickly find yourself "overheating." Overheating during the night can disrupt your sleep and wake you up sweating. It is therefore essential to choose lightweight and breathable socks if you opt for this habit.

The choice of socks is therefore crucial to guarantee a comfortable night. Opt for socks made from soft natural fibers like merino wool or cotton. Avoid models that are too tight which could hinder circulation.

So, let's decide now. Can you sleep with your socks on in your bed? In reality, the answer to this question is not definitive, there are advantages and disadvantages. This is clearly not recommended, there is no objection from a well-being point of view. But the answer mostly depends on your preferences and your tolerance for heat.