Can you find the exact number of squares in this picture?

So, are you ready to take on this challenge? Let's see if you can solve this riddle! Will you be able to get the answer you've been looking for? It's up to you !

Are you ready to take on this new observation game? Try to find the exact number of squares hidden in this huge square! Put your detection skills to the test and find out if you can beat the average player.

It's important to emphasize that every square counts, and some of them may be more difficult to spot than others. Don't let any square go unnoticed and keep in mind that patience and perseverance are the keys to success.

As you examine the image, take the time to examine every nook, edge, and cranny of the large square. Some squares may be well hidden, blending in with the patterns or blending into the overall image. Pay attention to variations in the size, orientation and position of the squares, as this can help you spot them more easily.

What result did you get? 18, 23, or 40? Some Internet users may have found other results, but you will have understood, the correct answer is hidden among these results. So, have you found the right one?

If you're having trouble finding all the squares, don't be discouraged! Continue to examine the image carefully, focusing on areas that appear more complex or that might hide less obvious squares. Sometimes a simple change of perspective or a new angle of view can reveal squares that you had missed.

Remember, accuracy is key in this challenge. Take the time to carefully count each square you have identified. A simple calculation error could cause you to miss out on a complete solution.

Do we give you the solution? The long-awaited answer is indeed 40 squares hidden in this image! If you also found 40 squares, you are a real observation expert! Your talent for spotting these camouflaged squares is impressive. But if unfortunately you didn't get the right answer, don't worry, because this challenge was far from easy. Continue to scrutinize the image carefully, exploring every corner.