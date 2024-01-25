Can the government welcome the censored immigration law?

The Constitutional Council delivered its verdict on the immigration law this Thursday, January 25, 2024. A verdict which was eagerly awaited by the oppositions, but also by the government which, according to observers, hoped for the withdrawal of numerous measures conceded to the right.

Emmanuel Macron himself referred the immigration law to the Constitutional Council last December. According to a number of observers, the president hoped that the Institution would take care of doing the dirty work by censoring certain measures granted by the majority to the right in order to get the text voted on by Parliament following a committee equal mixed. Passed through forceps therefore, the immigration law has in recent weeks been scrutinized by the Constitutional Council. The Sages finally delivered their verdict this Thursday, January 25, 2024. More than a third of the immigration law was censored, 32 of the 86 articles to be precise. No article deemed unconstitutional, but rather "legislative riders", i.e. measures deemed inappropriate in this immigration law, the Constitutional Council justified itself.

While the executive awaited the return of the Constitutional Council as much, if not more, than the oppositions, the Minister of the Interior quickly reacted to the news, congratulating himself on X (ex-Twitter): “The Council constitutional validates the entirety of the government's initial text: never has a text provided so many means for expelling delinquents and so many requirements for the integration of foreigners!” And added: "The government takes note, as I was able to indicate during the debates, of the censorship of numerous articles added to Parliament, for non-compliance with parliamentary procedure." In other words, the Minister of the Interior was delighted that the measures initially desired by the government had been kept while emphasizing that those added by the right, numerous and often decried by part of the opposition, have for their part been rebutted.

The Wise Men "validated almost entirely the measures that the government had taken in its initial bill in order to protect the French", also applauded Emmanuel Macron's entourage to the AFP, of which Le Monde is the echo. And the former Minister of Labor, Olivier Dussopt, emphasized on " The presidential camp can therefore take a breather. Not only was his law passed without an absolute majority in the National Assembly, but by censoring a major part of the concessions granted to the right, beyond witnessing a real setback for the Republicans as well as for the National Rally, the majority should more easily be able to reconnect with his left wing. “The government is satisfied. It will not present a bill,” concluded Gérald Darmanin on Thursday evening on the set of 20 Hours on TF1.