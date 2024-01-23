Can Nikki Haley still beat Donald Trump?

Donald Trump won a second victory in the Republican primaries, in the state of New Hampshire, despite the efforts of Nikki Haley.

After his victory in Iowa on January 15, the former American president also won the Republican primaries in New Hampshire this Tuesday against Nikki Haley, his only competitor since the withdrawal of Ron DeSantis. Donald Trump obtained 54% of the vote against 44% for Nikki Haley. A victory which confirms the polls which now place him as the "ultra favorite" of these Republican primaries.

Like Iowa, New Hampshire represents few delegates. 40 for the first and 22 for the second out of the 1215 required to be nominated as the Republican Party candidate. For now, the former president holds 32 and his opponent 16. The results from these states make it possible to gauge opinion and set the tone for the rest of the elections.

This defeat, however, is a considerable setback for the former president's rival after she invested a lot of time and money to convince New Hampshire voters. She even managed to win the six voters in the Dixville Notch constituency in the north of the state on Monday evening. Despite this second defeat, the candidate congratulated Donald Trump on his victory but she did not admit defeat and recalled that “this race is far from over”. She is convinced that “a Trump inauguration would be a victory for Biden.”

The next stage of these Republican primaries will be played in South Carolina, the state where Nikki Haley is from. The elections will be held on February 24. Even in this state where the candidate was governor, the polls seem to give the advantage to the former American president. Another victory for Trump could be very significant if not decisive in this state: a defeat for the former governor, in these lands, would be a very strong disavowal. This vote will take place shortly before “Super Tuesday”, a crucial moment in the primaries. For this day which will take place on March 5, primary elections are organized in 15 different states where 874 delegates will be distributed. That day could be the decisive and final match: a knockout at the polls in favor of the former president could finally convince still hesitant voters to vote for Donald Trump if his rival fails to win.