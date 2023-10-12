CAN 2024: who faces Senegal and Morocco? Known matches!

The CAN 2024 draw was held this Thursday, October 12. We now know all the groups. Morocco, Senegal, Algeria... Find out without further delay who their opponents will be!

The verdict is in! The CAN 2024 draw was held this Thursday evening in Abidjan. Holders of the previous edition, Senegal will face Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia. It would seem that this group C is the strongest in this draw, according to Senegalese Sadio Mané, ambassador of today's event. "I think it's a very difficult group, I'm half Gambian, half Guinean in addition. Cameroon is there too, it will be very complicated. We will do everything to get through this first round," he said. assured.

For its part, Morocco, semi-finalist of the 2022 World Cup, will play against the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Tanzania. Algeria, which acts as a serious outsider, finds itself in the group of Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola. In any case, the opening match will be held on January 13, 2024. The Ivorians will face Guinea-Bissau on this occasion.

The draw for the 2024 African Cup of Nations took place Thursday October 12, 2023 in Abidjan. Without further ado, here is the composition of the groups:

There are also 23 African nations that will not participate in the next CAN.

Here are the full groups for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by Côte d'Ivoire, winner of the competition in 1992 and 2015. The competition will take place in 5 cities: Abidjan, Bouaké, Korhogo, San-Pédro and Yamoussoukro.

CAN 2024, which takes place in Ivory Coast, will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024.