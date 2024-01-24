CAN 2024 calendar: the complete program for the 1/8 finals

Discover the day-by-day schedule of the African Cup of Nations.

The 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations, initially scheduled for the summer of 2023, will finally take place at the start of 2024, after being postponed due to climatic conditions in Ivory Coast. The Elephants, close to elimination, are finally qualified for the final phase. Ivory Coast has won the CAN twice, in 1992 and 2015, and last hosted it in 1984.

If Senegal and Egypt are still in the race, Morocco seems to be the overwhelming favorite for this CAN, a year after its World Cup semi-final. At a press conference, Walid Regragui displayed his ambitions, hoping to break the curse of the African Cup. "The more the African competitions progress, the further away we get from the date when we won it but that's no reason to put pressure on ourselves. We're going to go there to play our football, to give the maximum and above all to not to have regrets. What is important is the state of mind, we must go there with complete confidence to overcome the curse of the African Cup"

Saturday January 27:

Sunday January 28:

Monday January 29:

Tuesday January 30:

Quarter-finals:

Friday February 2 and Saturday February 3, 2024.

Semi-finals:

Wednesday February 7, 2024.

Finale :

Sunday February 11, 2024.