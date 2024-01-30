CAN 2024 calendar: the complete program for the 1/4 finals

Discover the day-by-day schedule of the African Cup of Nations.

The 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations, initially scheduled for the summer of 2023, will finally take place at the start of 2024, after being postponed due to climatic conditions in Ivory Coast. The Elephants, close to elimination, are finally qualified for the quarter-finals. Ivory Coast has won the CAN twice, in 1992 and 2015, and last hosted it in 1984.

Once again, this CAN did not allow the title holder (Senegal) to defend its chances until the end. We have to go back to the 2010 edition to find traces of an African champion having managed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition, Egypt at the time.

Quarter-finals:

Friday February 2 at 6 p.m.: Nigeria – Angola

Friday February 2 at 9 p.m.: DR Congo - Guinea

Saturday February 3 at 6 p.m.: Mali - Ivory Coast

Saturday February 3 at 9 p.m.: Cape Verde - South Africa

Semi-finals:

Wednesday February 7, 2024.

Finale :

Sunday February 11, 2024.