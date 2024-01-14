CAN 2024 Calendar: Senegal, Algeria... The program of the day

Several major African nations launch their competition this Monday, January 15.

The 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations, initially scheduled for the summer of 2023, will finally take place at the start of 2024, after being postponed due to climatic conditions in Ivory Coast. The Elephants hope to do well at home, even if the favorites are Morocco, Egypt and Senegal. Ivory Coast has won the CAN twice, in 1992 and 2015, and last hosted it in 1984.

But as mentioned, Morocco seems to be the overwhelming favorite for this CAN, a year after its World Cup semi-final. At a press conference, Walid Regragui displayed his ambitions, hoping to break the curse of the African Cup. "The more the African competitions progress, the further away we get from the date when we won it but that's no reason to put pressure on ourselves. We're going to go there to play our football, to give the maximum and above all to not to have regrets. What is important is the state of mind, we must go there with complete confidence to overcome the curse of the African Cup"

The first day already has several tough matches in store, such as Senegal - Gambia and Cameroon - Guinea in the very homogeneous group C, or Ghana - Cape Verde in group B. The second day will be that of clashes between the big names: Ivory Coast - Nigeria at the start, then Egypt - Ghana, Senegal - Cameroon and even Algeria - Burkina Faso. The third day will be decisive in all groups, but the Cape Verde - Egypt and South Africa - Tunisia matches should be particularly interesting.

