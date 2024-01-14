Cameroon - Guinea: time, TV channel... Match information

Unhappy semi-finalist at home in 2022, Cameroon returns in search of the continental title and begins the 2024 edition against Guinea. Follow the meeting live, from 6 p.m., on linternaute.com.

Two years after failing at home in its quest for a sixth African Cup of Nations, Cameroon arrives in Ivory Coast escorted by the glorious memory of 1984 when Roger Milla's band won the title. Forty years later, it is not as favorites but as outsiders that the selection of the Indomitable Lions presents itself on the land of the Elephants. A status which has the advantage of not being expected and leaves room to express oneself, in the shadow of other nations such as Senegal, outgoing winner, or the Ivorian host.

To begin its competition, Cameroon challenges Guinea, a little-known team which has everything to make life difficult. Especially since the indomitable Lons had a complicated preparation. Indeed, from the announcement of the group by Rigobert Song, the non-selection of Choup-Moting was intriguing. A strong choice which could prove detrimental in a sector which has lost its claws. Thus, the totemic captain of the selection Vincent Aboubakar injured his left thigh and if his withdrawal was ruled out despite numerous rumors, he could miss this first meeting in Group C. Problem, the one which was anticipated in tip to supplement it also experiences muscular problems. Toulouse striker Magri has a slight tear in his thigh and is very uncertain.

Problems which do not seem to disturb the Cameroonian coach who assures that his men “are ready”. “We have no fear,” confirmed Song, accompanied by unshakeable confidence and whose game plan is already ready. However, his team will have to do better than against Zambia where they conceded a sad draw (1-1), because on the other side, Guinea has arguments.

Evolving under the radar, Guinea advances without complexes to face the five-time winners of the CAN. Kaba Diawara's men know that no one expects a performance from them and therein lies their greatest strength and also the strongest threat to the opponent. As proof, in preparation, Nigeria, giant of the continent with its stars like Victor Osimhen, allowed itself to be trapped. In Abu Dhabi, Morgan Guilavogui and his partners dominated the match and were able to make the difference through Camara in the first period before Bastia striker Facinet Conté sealed the victory for his team. A collective performance which suggests the collective potential of the Silys.

The main unknown when facing Cameroon lies in the presence of Serhou Guirassy. The Stuttgart striker, who had a great start to the season with 17 goals in 14 games, felt discomfort in his thigh against the Super Eagles and could miss his team's start. This would be a blow to the Silys as well as a relief to the Indomitable Lions who will have one less threat to deal with.

The Group C match, counting for the first day of the CAN, between Cameroon and Guinea will take place from 6 p.m. (5 p.m. local time), at the Charles-Konan-Banny stadium, in Yamoussoukro.

The Group C match, counting for the first day of the CAN, between Cameroon and Guinea will be broadcast live and exclusively on beIN Sport 1.

The meeting between Rigobert Song's Cameroon and Kaba Diawara's Guinea will be available in streaming on the MyCanal platform.

Cameroon: Onana - Castelletto, Wooh, Moukoudi, Nouhou - Kemen, Anguissa - Moumi Ngamaleu, Ntcham, Toko Ekambi - Moumbagna.

Guinea: Koné - Conte, Jeanvier, Diakhaby, Sylla - Konaté, Cissé, Camra - Guilavogui, Guirassy, ​​Kamano.