Call of Duty Warzone: what time to discover the game's season 5?

Warzone blows out its final candle with its fifth and final Last Stand season. This new arrival of content has been revealed to us in detail, and promises a beautiful finale to Activision's Battle Royale.

[Updated August 22, 2021 at 10:59 a.m.] With its 40 million active players, Call of Duty: Warzone is still one of the most popular games in the world. The giant Activision-Blizzard's Battle Royale released in 2019 offers us a fifth new season of in-game content, aptly named "Last Stand". Indeed, this chapter will be the final passage of the Warzone ledger, before the arrival of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in October and its standalone Battle Royale Warzone 2.0 a little later in the year. In the meantime, Warzone first of the name intends to leave in style with its new Last Stand season, of which we explain everything to you.

If you're looking forward to the new season of Call of Duty Warzone content, Last Stand is scheduled for August 24th, and if previous Battle Royale season launches are to be believed, the update patch day should go live around 6 p.m. (French time).

As you can see on this Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand Roadmap, the in-game content additions are manifold. First of all, the Caldera map will be profoundly modified by the eruption of the Caldera Peak volcano, which will create a new Point of Interest where players can compete while avoiding lava flows. In addition, a new Gulag will be offered to players on this same Caldera.

Among the new weapons that can be discovered in the game, we find the RA-225 submachine gun for close-range combat, as well as the Valois Revolver and the EX1 heavy machine gun for lovers of large calibers. During the season, the BP50 assault rifle and the LIENNA-57 machine gun will join the arsenal available in game. As for the game modes, we can enjoy the new Last Call mode, a kind of huge two-team Search and Destroy on the Battle Royale map, but also a Heroes vs. Villains mode later in the season.