Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: The pinnacle of mobile gaming according to Activision

MOBILE WARZONE. No platform escapes Call of Duty Warzone, the Battle Royale that has dominated the past three years is now coming to mobile phones.

[Updated September 16, 2022 4:51 PM] A busy September, to say the least for shooter fans. Activision yesterday organized the Call of Duty Next, a conference presented by its subsidiary Infinity Ward dedicated to the immediate future of the FPS franchise. On the menu, new information on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (whose beta will begin shortly), the first images of Warzone 2.0, and especially the presentation of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. Activision is once again attacking mobile phones by offering this large-scale Battle Royale which will be able to accommodate up to 120 players. One of the most ambitious projects on this increasingly popular platform, and a direct competitor to Apex Mobile launched earlier this year.

You read it just above that Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is slated for 2024, a pretty big release window, giving its developers time to polish what is likely to be one of the most ambitious mobile games of them all. the temperature. Pre-registration is already available on the Google Play Store to try to participate in the various test phases of the game which will take place in the course of 2024. To register, nothing could be simpler, go to your Play Store or your App Store and click on the pre-registration button.