Call of Duty Next: where to watch the conference live?

This Thursday, Activision and Infinity Ward invite us for a Call of Duty Next conference on the, you guessed it, future of the Call of Duty franchise. On the menu, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and more.

[Updated September 15, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.] After being the star of the Summer Game Fest 2022, Call of Duty has offered itself a long vacation before a rather busy return to school. The Activision license offers us its new iteration at the end of October: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. A turning point in the history of the franchise since this date will also mark the arrival of Warzone 2, the worthy successor to the homonymous Battle Royale. In short, a busy program for the American studio and its subsidiary Infinity Ward, which opens the ball this Thursday with the Call of Duty Next conference. A live stream on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok and Twitch, which will cover all the previously mentioned topics in detail, and which will welcome more than 150 players for a live demonstration of Warzone 2.

Well the answer to this question is quite quick, you can watch the conference live on this page:

You will find all the important information about the detailed program of the evening just below.

To start with the basics, know that the Call of Duty: Next conference will take place on September 15 at 6:30 p.m. French time. The call will be streamed live on this page, and on Activision's YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok pages. Presented by Infinity Ward, the studio behind the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, this event will discuss the game's multiplayer in more depth, and will also look at the future of the license.

For a first event, Activision has planned things big. Call of Duty Next is defined as "a defining event" for the future of the franchise, which will reveal the immediate fate of Call of Duty games. Of course, there will be new information and images from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including a full dive into its multiplayer mode and perhaps information on the new DMZ game mode. But that's not all, the next Battle Royale according to Call of Duty will also be on the menu with new announcements around the next Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and the mobile game Call of Duty: Warzone (Project Aurora).