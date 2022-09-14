Call of Duty Next: time, program, games... The detailed conference

One of the behemoths of gaming gives us an appointment this Thursday for a Call of Duty Next conference which promises. On the menu, not much, just the future of the most popular FPS of the past twenty years.

[Updated September 14, 2022 3:23 PM] Activision is hosting a back-to-school event this week with the arrival of the Call of Duty Next conference. A great first in the history of the studio, which intends to highlight its biggest license for a large-scale conference. This broadcast scheduled for midday Thursday will obviously address the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but not only. Because it will also be about the release of the next Warzone, currently called Warzone 2.0, and the future of the Call of Duty franchise in general. It is true that many questions remain after the titanic takeover of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft last year.

To start with the basics, know that the Call of Duty: Next conference will take place on September 15 at 6:30 p.m. French time. The call will be streamed live on this page, and on Activision's YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok pages. Presented by Infinity Ward, the studio behind the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, this event will discuss the game's multiplayer in more depth, and will also look at the future of the license.

For a first event, Activision has planned things big. Call of Duty Next is defined as "a defining event" for the future of the franchise, which will reveal the immediate future of Call of Duty games. Of course, there will be new information and images from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including a full dive into its multiplayer mode and perhaps information on the new DMZ game mode. But that's not all, the future of Battle Royale according to Call of Duty will also be on the menu with new announcements around the next Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and the mobile game Call of Duty: Warzone (Project Aurora).