Call of Duty Next: dates, time, program... The convention in detail

The biggest shooting game franchise offers a brand new event, the Call of Duty Next, a broadcast of a few hours dedicated to the future of Call of Duty games. The conference in info and in detail is a little further down in this article.

If you're a fan of Call of Duty games, your back to school in 2022 may well be much more pleasant than expected. The month of September is placed under the sign of Activision, since the American publisher offers us for the first time the Call of Duty Next, an event entirely dedicated to the future of the famous and popular shooting game franchise. But that's not all, this conference will be closely followed by the first dates of the beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the youngest of the license. In short, you will have to follow its networks closely from September 15, the date of Call of Duty: Next and the first day of a long festive period for FPS enthusiasts. We will explain everything to you.

To start with the basics, know that the Call of Duty: Next conference will take place on September 15th. As for the exact time of the event, we don't know it yet, but stay tuned for future information. A broadcast of the conference is planned on the Call of Duty and Infinity Ward social networks, while various players and influencers have been invited to a LAN which will take place in person and in parallel.

For a first event, Activision has planned things big. Call of Duty Next is defined as "a defining event" for the future of the franchise, which will reveal the immediate future of Call of Duty games. Of course, there will be new information and images from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including a full dive into its multiplayer mode and perhaps information on the new DMZ game mode. But that's not all, the future of Battle Royale according to Call of Duty will also be on the menu with new announcements around the next Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and the mobile game Call of Duty: Warzone (Project Aurora).