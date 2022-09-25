Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: what time to join the open beta?

CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE 2. This Thursday marks the last day before the arrival of the Modern Warfare 2 open beta, a test period available to all PC, Playstation and Xbox players.

[Updated September 23, 2022 at 11:33 a.m.] Back to school 2022 will be under the sign of big licenses between the arrival of FIFA 23 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the coming weeks. It is also on the second that we will focus today, since this weekend will mark the opening of the open beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and will at the same time offer the opportunity to all PC, Playstation and Xbox players to test its multiplayer in detail. A godsend for all FPS enthusiasts, eager to discover the extent of the changes brought by this new episode of the franchise, developed by Infinity Ward, which wishes to be in line with the Modern Warfare of 2019. In the meantime, we do update on the beta of the game, and all the crucial information to know before its release.

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta is well underway. These multiplayer mode test phases are open to different platforms according to a specific schedule that we detail just below. This beta should allow Infinity Ward to take the temperature of the fans as to the various improvements and gameplay changes that can be seen in this new opus. Note that the beta open to all platforms is scheduled for Saturday, September 24 at 7 p.m. (French time) and will end at the same time on Monday, September 26.

Playstation only:

Xbox, Playstation et PC :

Activision and Infinity Ward have prepared a great event dedicated to the future of the franchise. Call of Duty Next took place on September 15th and brought us a plethora of new gameplay information for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Infinity Ward (developer of MW2) regarding the future of the license. More concretely, this event detailed the technical innovations of the game, as well as a lot of information on its DMZ tactical mode (see below), but also on Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. If you want to learn more about Call of Duty Warzone Mobile or Warzone 2.0, feel free to check out our articles below:

Modern Warfare 2 is based on the same graphics engine as 2019's Modern Warfare, with a few technical innovations here and there that won't make it a carbon copy of its elder. Graphically, this new Call of Duty will not be revolutionary, but intends to provide a triple A experience, especially visually. We must also not forget that once again this title is cross-generation, coming out both on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S than on PS4 and Xbox One, and must therefore adapt to less efficient consoles. But if it will not be a visual revolution strictly speaking, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 intends to offer innovation in its gameplay.

For starters, the "Gunsmith" system has undergone a major overhaul in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Weapon customization has always been a mainstay of the Call of Duty experience, and this new component will push your possibilities even further. Modify weapons to your liking. The game still offers you to add ten accessories to your weapons, a system introduced in Call of Duty: Vanguard, except that you will also have the opportunity to profoundly change the way the weapon works by changing the receiver. It will therefore be possible to transform an M4 into a DMR or an SMG by modifying the receiver and, at the same time, the caliber.

Two new multiplayer modes are appearing in this new Call of Duty, the first being strongly inspired by the principle of Rainbow Six: Siege, Prisoner Rescue. In this game mode, your team must free hostages held captive by the other team, and any death is final. A slightly more tactical approach to Call of Duty's generally more nervous gameplay. The second mode has its origins in Ground War, Modern Warfare's large-scale game mode. There will be two teams of 20 players, and as many bots who compete to take control of an area. Vehicles will play an important part in this game mode.

To conclude, we can obviously talk about the little earthquake announced during the Call of Duty Next, Modern Warfare 2 will include third-person game modes. This option may or may not be activated on some multiplayer servers, and will allow you to control your character in subjective view. Mention was also made of the Special Ops cooperative game mode, which is making a comeback in this upcoming release. These will be asymmetrical tactical missions emphasizing the difference in gameplay between the two players.

DMZ is a brand new experience offered by Infinity Ward in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is a multiplayer game mode that can accommodate a good hundred players, and is based on the principle of "extraction shooters" . Introduced with Escape From Tarkov, this kind of FPS offers you an ultra-realistic tactical experience, where you and your team will have to browse, search, and secure objects on an open map, avoiding other players and more or less deadly bots. A genre that attracts a lot of players, and which would benefit from being democratized by a mode like DMZ.

DMZ will therefore bring together 100 players on Al Mazrah, a fairly high number for a shooter that wants to be tactical and hardcore, and an experience that seems for the moment closer to a Battle Royale. There will of course be AIs patrolling and defending certain points of interest. No mention was made of the loot system and the objects to recover, a rather important detail in an extraction shooter. Knowing that the failure of Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone mode was mainly due to the total absence of a rewarding progression system, we hope that DMZ will not fall into the same pitfalls.

It is therefore the American studio Infinity Ward which is in charge of the development of this next release. Quite reassuring news when you consider his pedigree in terms of Call of Duty games. We owe him very popular episodes like Modern Warfare (2007) and Modern Warfare 2 (2009), but also Modern Warfare (2019) and soon Modern Warfare 2 (2022-2023). Proof of an undeniable ability to provide excellent FPS failing to find them original names. Modern Warfare 2 will of course be an opportunity to find the most popular operators of the first part, Captain Price, Ghost and tutti quanti, which we can of course see in its new Battle Royale mode, Warzone 2.0.

It's a little bomb that Phil Spencer dropped on this first day of September. The CEO of Xbox has confirmed certain suspicions about the future of Activision-Blizzard games after the acquisition of the studio by Microsoft. In a blog post, Spencer claimed that the studio's biggest licenses will eventually join Xbox Game Pass. So no, we are not talking about immediately right away, this information should not concern Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but the future of this titanic association between one of the largest publishers in the world, and Microsoft, which no longer needs to be presented.

However, this announcement is enough to cool Playstation players, who could worry about the availability of Activision and Blizzard titles on their consoles. But Phil Spencer quickly brushed aside these concerns, saying that the game releases would indeed take place in the Xbox Game Pass, but also and at the same time on Playstation consoles. Something to reassure avid square triangle cross and round, who can always enjoy their favorite licenses on their consoles.

And the decision of Xbox and Phil Spencer seems quite logical. Allowing Xbox Game Pass subscribers to take advantage of the biggest licenses in video game history could do a lot for Microsoft's gaming subscription service. The scale of the success of this relatively recent formula is still difficult to grasp, but we know that approximately 30 million players take advantage of Xbox Game Pass services. And this figure could greatly increase with the arrival of Call of Duty, Overwatch and Diablo in its catalog.

Modern Warfare 2 finally has an official release date! It is set for October 28. Once again, the game will be released on both generations of consoles, and on PC. It will therefore be found on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. Good news for all those who have not yet had the opportunity to buy one of the rare next-gen consoles on the shelves, less good news for the technical progress of the game. These may be quite limited, slowed down by an older console generation and with reduced capabilities compared to their next-gen counterparts. A justified choice for Activision, which cannot afford to set aside the immense mass of PS4 and Xbox One players.

Pre-order Call of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 today to enjoy various benefits when the game is released. This year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be offered in 2 versions, the Standard version which includes the game and the access to the open beta (a few days early on Playstation consoles), and the Vault version which has all the advantages of the Standard version, plus the battle pass from the first season of the game, 50 levels, cosmetics and operators . You can find the Vault Edition for €99.99 on the official Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 website.

We are currently in a period of transition between two console generations, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 intends to integrate this fact into its offer. This is why you will be able to find different versions of the game, some of which are cross-generation packs. These games are therefore compatible with both console generations, just like the offer above for the Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. You will find the cross-generation packs at €79.99, i.e. the same price as the PS5 and Xbox Series games.