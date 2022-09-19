Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: discover in detail all the novelties of the game

CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE 2. After a long presentation during the Call of Duty Next show, Modern Warfare 2 has entered its beta phase, a good reason to present all its new features decrypted in depth.

[Updated September 19, 2022 at 3:31 p.m.] Back to school without Call of Duty? Unimaginable. The Activision-Blizzard darling is back on the menu in the middle of September, and even becomes the main course after its presentation on the Call of Duty: Next show and the start of its beta for Playstation players. The game is indeed at the center of attention, offering a sensible formula to pick up where Modern Warfare (2019) left off, with many gameplay innovations that seem to expand the possibilities for players. Add to that the imminent arrival of Warzone 2.0 and the DMZ mode, and you have an ideal September for FPS fans.

Like any self-respecting triple A multiplayer, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is organizing several beta phases in the coming weeks. They will be divided between the different media, with a slight advantage for Playstation players who will benefit from an additional weekend of play. All the details in our article just below.

Playstation only:

Xbox, Playstation et PC :

Activision and Infinity Ward have prepared a great event dedicated to the future of the franchise. Call of Duty Next took place on September 15th and brought us a plethora of new gameplay information for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Infinity Ward (developer of MW2) regarding the future of the license. More concretely, this event detailed the technical innovations of the game, as well as a lot of information on its DMZ tactical mode (see below), but also on Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. If you want to learn more about Call of Duty Warzone Mobile or Warzone 2.0, feel free to check out our articles below:

If Modern Warfare 2 will not be a graphic revolution strictly speaking compared to its eldest of 2019, it intends to revolutionize its gameplay. The game brings with it a lot of new features, such as the ability to climb and cling to walls, dive and swim underwater. But not only in terms of movement, vehicles will occupy a more important place in the gameplay of Modern Warfare 2, a small appeal of the foot to Battlefield players without a doubt.

Mention was made of the weapon customization system, which has been deeply modified to offer greater amplitude to players. You can always place up to ten accessories on your weapon, but also change the deep functioning. All you have to do is modify the receiver to switch from one caliber to another, and thus transform your M4 into an SMG or a DMR as you wish. Changes made following the various feedback from players, and an extremely advanced customization system that will add a lot of variety to the game and its companion Warzone 2.0.

At the multiplayer level, Infinity Ward has a lot of emphasis on the Prisoner Rescue and Invasion game modes. The first consists of a team whose mission is to exfiltrate hostages, and another team which must defend its position. A concept that is reminiscent of Rainbow Six Siege, and which will appeal to lovers of more tactical experiences. The second, Invasion, is a large-scale mode, offering 40 players to fight happily on huge maps, their teams completed by as many AI as players. A mode where vehicles will occupy a very important part, according to Infinity Ward.

To conclude, we can obviously talk about the little earthquake announced during the Call of Duty Next, Modern Warfare 2 will include third-person game modes. This option may or may not be activated on some multiplayer servers, and will allow you to control your character in subjective view. Mention was also made of the Special Ops cooperative game mode, which is making a comeback in this upcoming release. These will be asymmetrical tactical missions emphasizing the difference in gameplay between the two players.

DMZ will be the new large-scale multiplayer game mode for Call of Duty Modern: Warfare 2. It is an extraction shooter (Escape from Tarkov-like) where different teams will be dropped on the Al Mazrah map (Warzone 2.0) with the aim of looting and extracting themselves safe and sound. The information given by Infinity Ward during Call of Duty Next was quite limited, but the principle of the game remains to provide a fairly hardcore experience for its players. It will be part of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and therefore will not be free-to-play, unlike Warzone 2.0

DMZ will therefore bring together 100 players on Al Mazrah, a fairly high number for a shooter that wants to be tactical and hardcore, and an experience that seems for the moment closer to a Battle Royale. There will of course be AIs patrolling and defending certain points of interest. No mention was made of the loot system and the objects to recover, a rather important detail in an extraction shooter. Knowing that the failure of Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone mode was mainly due to the total absence of a rewarding progression system, we hope that DMZ will not fall into the same pitfalls.

It is therefore the American studio Infinity Ward which is in charge of the development of this next release. Quite reassuring news when you consider his pedigree in terms of Call of Duty games. We owe him very popular episodes like Modern Warfare (2007) and Modern Warfare 2 (2009), but also Modern Warfare (2019) and soon Modern Warfare 2 (2022-2023). Proof of an undeniable ability to provide excellent FPS failing to find them original names. Modern Warfare 2 will of course be an opportunity to find the most popular operators of the first part, Captain Price, Ghost and tutti quanti, which we can of course see in its new Battle Royale mode, Warzone 2.0.

It's a little bomb that Phil Spencer dropped on this first day of September. The CEO of Xbox has confirmed certain suspicions about the future of Activision-Blizzard games after the acquisition of the studio by Microsoft. In a blog post, Spencer claimed that the studio's biggest licenses will eventually join Xbox Game Pass. So no, we are not talking about immediately right away, this information should not concern Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but the future of this titanic association between one of the largest publishers in the world, and Microsoft, which no longer needs to be presented.

However, this announcement is enough to cool Playstation players, who could worry about the availability of Activision and Blizzard titles on their consoles. But Phil Spencer quickly brushed aside these concerns, saying that the game releases would indeed take place in the Xbox Game Pass, but also and at the same time on Playstation consoles. Something to reassure avid square triangle cross and round, who can always enjoy their favorite licenses on their consoles.

And the decision of Xbox and Phil Spencer seems quite logical. Allowing Xbox Game Pass subscribers to take advantage of the biggest licenses in video game history could do a lot for Microsoft's gaming subscription service. The scale of the success of this relatively new formula is still difficult to grasp, but we know that approximately 30 million players take advantage of Xbox Game Pass services. And this figure could greatly increase with the arrival of Call of Duty, Overwatch and Diablo in its catalog.

Modern Warfare 2 finally has an official release date! It is set for October 28. Once again, the game will be released on both generations of consoles, and on PC. It will therefore be found on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. Good news for all those who have not yet had the opportunity to buy one of the rare next-gen consoles on the shelves, less good news for the technical progress of the game. These may be quite limited, slowed down by an older console generation and with reduced capabilities compared to their next-gen counterparts. A justified choice for Activision, which cannot afford to set aside the immense mass of PS4 and Xbox One players.

Pre-order Call of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 today to enjoy various benefits when the game is released. This year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be offered in 2 versions, the Standard version which includes the game and the access to the open beta (a few days early on Playstation consoles), and the Vault version which has all the advantages of the Standard version, plus the battle pass from the first season of the game, 50 levels, cosmetics and operators . You can find the Vault Edition for €99.99 on the official Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 website.

We are currently in a period of transition between two console generations, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 intends to integrate this fact into its offer. This is why you will be able to find different versions of the game, some of which are cross-generation packs. These games are therefore compatible with both console generations, just like the offer above for the Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. You will find the cross-generation packs at €79.99, i.e. the same price as the PS5 and Xbox Series games.