Call of Duty Black Ops 6: a first video leaked earlier than expected

A video revealed by an enthusiast site gradually confirms the rumors about the release of a next game in the Call of Duty saga.

It should be one of the major announcements of the Xbox Show Cases event which will be held in just two weeks, on June 9, 2024. However, its secret could not be kept for that long by the video game development company Activision. A first and not the least original leak provides the first details on the next game in the Call of Duty saga.

Avid fans of the famous video game have obtained the first images of what should be called “Call of Duty Black Ops 6”, while awaiting its official release. Relayed on a promotional site on the evening of May 22, 2024, The True Lies, users were able to control an old television in order to change channels, pause, raise or lower the sound. But it’s on the first channel that everything happens. It shows agents climbing the Mount Rushmore site at night. During the day, a banner "The Truth lies" is carefully positioned on the faces of the four historical figures of the country. On this banner, the logo of the three-headed Cerberus refers to the code name of the next conference that Xbox will hold.

These first rumors give video game enthusiasts a little more comfort regarding the announcement of a new work for the Call of Duty saga. It is clear that Activision should communicate in the coming days about its next game. As a reminder, the famous Wall Street Journal had reported, according to Microsoft, the availability of the next Call of Duty games as soon as it was released on the Xbox Game Pass. A surprising strategy defended by Sarah Bond, current president of Xbox. Its subscription service now has low costs, something to delight video game fans. However, we will have to wait for official details on June 9, the date of the Xbox Games Showcase 2024.