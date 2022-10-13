Budget 2023: Bruno Le Maire excludes 49-3, until when?

BUDGET 2023. The government will not resort to 49-3 this week, according to statements by the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, this Thursday, October 13.

[Updated Oct 13, 2022 9:16 a.m.] After a setback to an amendment aimed at deterring big corporations from paying super dividends through a temporary tax hike, Wednesday, Oct 12, 49-3 never seemed so close. However, through the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, the executive wanted to clarify its position on this point of contention. This Thursday, October 13, the tenant of Bercy was therefore invited to the microphone of RTL, about article 49-3: "It will not be today, not tomorrow, not this week" he declared. "If there is the slightest chance of not filing a 49-3, we will take it. We have plenty of time."

This finance bill 2023 (PLF) has been debated in the National Assembly since Monday, October 10. 3,000 amendments have been tabled by the opposition, enough to envisage lively debates in the hemicycle. This is in particular why recourse to the famous article 49-3 now seems a more than credible option for the government in place. It now remains to be seen when the latter intends to draw it. On the one hand, the executive has an interest in encouraging consultation to promote dialogue between parliamentary groups. On the other, it is difficult to imagine that he renounces this flagship text of the quinquennium. The extension of the tariff shield on energy prices, the reduction in production taxes for companies (CVAE) or the creation of an exceptional energy check of 100 to 200 euros have already been recorded.

As a reminder, the government tabled two amendments concerning the taxation of superprofits. The first concerns the temporary solidarity contribution which will cover the 2022-2023 financial year. It should bring in some 200 million euros to the State. The second concerns capping the price of electricity production. The objective is to cap the price at 180 euros per MWh. The difference between this ceiling and the wholesale price would be recovered by the State to help businesses and communities. That is approximately 7 billion additional euros. The Minister Delegate for Public Accounts Gabriel Attal spoke of "vital budget for our country", this Monday, October 10 at the National Assembly. What to affirm, once again, the desire for firmness of the government.

Will the Ma Prime Rénov' scheme benefit from an upgrade in 2023? One thing is certain, the government plans to increase the budget allocated to this aid, from 2 billion euros in 2022 to 2.6 billion euros in the 2023 finance bill. As a reminder, Ma Prime Rénov' is an aid for energy renovation offered by France Rénov' and calculated according to your income and the ecological gain of the work. The renovation target of 80,000 thermal sieves for the government is far from being achieved because only 2,500 homes have changed their energy performance in 2021, according to a report by the Court of Auditors. Enough to encourage the executive to invest in this sector and to offer more substantial support, in particular to the most modest households who most often live in poorly insulated and very energy-intensive housing.

For teachers, the salary will be increased. An increase which will be worth in particular at the beginning of his career. To implement this measure, 935 million euros will be released. The objective is clear: to achieve an average increase of 10% so that no professor earns less than 2,000 euros net per month.

Also, since Thursday, September 1, the amount of scholarships allocated to students has been increased by 4% under the purchasing power law. All levels are concerned, from 0 to 7. This scholarship is awarded to students according to different criteria such as studies. It is advisable to follow an initial training in a public or private educational establishment authorized to receive scholarships. Regarding age, you must be under 28 when you first apply for the scholarship on September 1 of the year of study. This age limit can be extended depending on the duration of volunteering in the armed forces, civic service or international volunteering. Finally, resources. For the 2022-2023 academic year, the income used is that received in 2020 (2021 tax notice) and must not exceed certain resource ceilings set by the decree of July 18, 2022.

Finally, from November 1, the family support allowance (ASF) will increase by 50%! In other words, it will amount to 184 euros per month and per child. The CAF family support allowance is intended for single-parent families. You must therefore live alone and reside in France. The child must be your responsibility, in other words you provide financial support (food, clothing, etc.).

First of all, the government has decided to extend the tariff shield on energy prices. On the other hand, the contained increase will no longer be 4%, but 15% from January 2023 for gas, and February 2023 for electricity. This translates into an increase of 25 and 20 euros, each month, on the bill of individuals.

Also, to anticipate the combined increases in the price of gas and electricity, respectively 15% in January and February 2023, the government was working on a new aid system to compensate for this increase. It is now done with the creation of an exceptional energy check, which will be distributed before the end of 2022 to the 40% of the most modest households living in France. It will come in addition to the traditional energy check, paid in April 2023. Its amount? 100 to 200 euros according to very specific remuneration criteria.

For example, a single mother on Smic with a dependent child will receive 200 euros. On the other hand, a couple with 3,000 euros in income and two dependent children will benefit from a check for 100 euros. The cost of the operation for the coffers of the State is estimated at 1.8 billion euros according to the statements of the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire. To know your eligibility, you can also refer just below to the precise scale established by the executive according to your level of income:

First of all, the government will spread over two years the abolition of the contribution on the added value of companies (CVAE). A maneuver that should allow the state to save no less than 4 billion euros. On the employers' side, the announcement is struggling to pass. The latter hoped for its pure and simple disappearance from 2023.

Then, to limit the impact of inflation, the income tax scale was reassessed in September 2022 by 5.4%. A measure included in the 2023 finance bill. To put it simply, if your salary has not increased this year, your tax should go down. This revaluation concerns all tranches. From 2023, if your household has an income of less than 10,777 euros, it will not be taxable on the income of 2022. Until then, the ceiling was set at 10,225 euros. Thanks to the indexation of the income tax scale to inflation, a single person with a monthly income of 1,322 euros would have had to pay 129 euros in taxes in 2022. Next year, she will not pay nothing.

Finally, concerning the property tax, it could increase significantly. It's a new blow that has just fallen on the heads of the owners. After an average increase of 1.9% this year, the property tax should rise again in 2023. And for good reason, the cadastral rental values ​​which serve as the basis for the calculation of this local tax will increase from 6% to 7% in 2023. As expected, these will now take inflation into account, which will automatically boost the rating. The definitive abandonment of the housing tax in 2023 and the 5 to 10% increase in the household waste collection tax (TEOM) in 77% of French communities could also explain the increase in property tax in certain municipalities. . The 2023 property tax notice could therefore have a rather bitter taste. In this delicate context, the government could decide to cap this revaluation of cadastral rental values ​​at 3.5% in the 2023 budget.

On Friday, October 7, the government tabled two amendments aimed at recovering certain profits from the energy giants, without going so far as to introduce a tax on super profits.

The first amendment concerns the temporary solidarity contribution which will relate to the 2022-2023 financial year. The government wants it to apply to the results of companies that make at least 75% of their turnover in extraction, mining, oil refining or the manufacture of coke oven products. An amendment that only concerns oil, gas, coal producers, or refiners. A contribution that should bring 200 million euros to the State.

The second amendment to the 2023 finance bill (PLF) concerns the capping of the price of electricity production. The executive wants to cap the price of electricity production at 180 euros per MWh. The objective is clear, to help businesses and communities that can no longer make ends meet with the announcement of the increase in energy prices. The executive should recover the difference between this new ceiling and the wholesale market price, so as to finance aid for businesses and communities. In total, between 5 and 7 billion euros should be collected.