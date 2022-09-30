Bruce Willis sick: he will continue to appear on the screen, explanations

BRUCE WILLIS. Suffering from aphasia, Bruce Willis retired in 2022. However, he sold the rights to his image and will be able to continue to appear on screen thanks to the deepfake.

[Updated September 30, 2022 4:17 PM] Bruce Willis officially retired from acting on March 30, after announcing that he suffered from aphasia. However, the actor could continue to appear on screen. He has indeed sold the rights to his image to the company Deepcake, according to English-language media. A digital twin will thus be created and will be able to play in its place thanks to deep fake technology, which makes it possible to recreate a face and its expressions digitally. The amount of the transaction, however, was not specified.

According to information from the New York Post, Bruce Willis and his relatives will be consulted on how his image will be used. In a statement shared by Deepcake on his site, the Die Hard actor explains that this is "a great opportunity to go back in time". As a reminder, Bruce Willis had revealed to be sick a few months ago, suffering from a disorder of the nervous system which causes loss of memories, disorders of gesture or writing, or even speech difficulties.

Walter Bruce Willison, better known as Bruce Willis, was born on March 19, 1955 at the Idar-Oberstein military base in Germany. Her father, David Willison, is an American soldier who married a German, Marlene Willison. He has two brothers and a sister. He came to the United States when he was 2 years old. After working as a security guard and as a bartender, he decided to turn to acting. He studied drama at Montclair State University.

In the early 1980s, he was in New York, dividing his time between theater and bar jobs and studying at the Actors Studio. It was in 1986 that Bruce Willis became famous with the television series Clair de Lune. Two years later, he achieved star status by filming the first installment of the Die Hard series: Crystal Trap. He then appeared in films with limited success such as Deadly Thoughts (1991), Hudson Hawk gentleman burglar (1991) or Death suits you so well (1992).

In 1994, Bruce Willis' career rebounded thanks to his role in Pulp Fiction (1994). From then on, he went on to success, often posing as the savior of the world (The Army of the Twelve Monkeys in 1995, The Fifth Element in 1997 or Armageddon in 1998). At the end of the decade, the actor explored the registers of the supernatural (Sixth Sense in 1999, Unbreakable in 2000) then in the 2000s, we saw him in war films (Mission Evasion in 2002) and action ( Sin City in 2005, Hostage in 2005, Expendables: Special Unit in 2010 alongside other prestigious names such as Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, Mickey Rourke or Dolph Lundgren).

2013 was a particularly prolific year for the actor, who starred in no less than six films of different genres: Dead End alongside Henry Cavill, Wes Anderson's Moonrise Kingdom, Las Vegas: Memoirs of a Gamer , but especially the muscular blockbuster Expendables 2, the science fiction film Looper and finally Fire With Fire, revenge by fire. The following year, he reduced his quota by half and illustrated himself in a new part of the saga Die Hard: Good day to die, weighed down by critics, and in Red 2, the sequel to the adventures of CIA pensioners, without forgetting his umpteenth action film GI Joe: Conspiracy. The year 2014 will be rich for Willis who will participate in the sequel to Sin City: I Killed For Her. And if it was planned to see him again on the sets of The Expendables 3 alongside Sylvester Stallone, it will ultimately be nothing following a dispute over his stamp. Since then, the star will have made appearances in several films including Glass in 2019 and made her first steps in the theater. In 2022, his family announced that he was ending his acting career: he was ill and suffered from aphasia, a language disorder.

Among the roles of Bruce Willis that have marked viewers is his brief appearance on the Friends series. The American star had indeed lost a bet with Matthew Perry, who plays Chandler. As a pledge, he had to agree to star in the hit sitcom. He plays Paul, the father of Ross' girlfriend and Rachel's boyfriend, during season 6.

Bruce Willis has been married twice in his life. From 1987 to 2000, he lived a highly publicized love affair with American actress Demi Moore. From their union, which lasted 13 years, three daughters were born: Rumer Gleen in 1988, Scout LaRue in 1991 and Tallulah Belle in 1994. After being briefly engaged to Brooke Burns, we learned in 2009 that the American actor from Die Hard married Emma Heming. This model, who is 23 years younger than him, gave birth to the comedian's last two children: Mabel Ray in 2012 and Evelyn Penn in 2014. He never had a son.

It's over, we won't see Bruce Willis in the cinema anymore. His relatives announced on social networks on March 30, 2022 that he was ending his acting career. The American star, popular since Crystal Trap, Pulp Fiction or The Sixth Sense suffers from aphasia. It is a communication disorder. This can manifest itself both in expression, but also in understanding, whether oral or written. The state of health of Bruce Willis, however, has not been further clarified by his relatives, so that we do not know the cause of his illness. However, according to the Los Angeles Times, Hollywood has been concerned about his condition for several years. Director Mike Burns, who directed the 67-year-old actor in 2021's Race Against Death, quickly realized "there was a big problem, and [he] understood why we had [him] asked to shorten his text". According to several industry professionals, Bruce Willis had difficulty remembering his lines, he seemed disoriented and saw his text and his presence on film sets reduced to a minimum.

Aphasia, a disease from which Bruce Willis suffers, is a language disorder that can disrupt oral language, reading, gestures or even writing. For an actor, as for anyone, aphasia is a real handicap in everyday life. Orally, according to the Service de neuropsychologie et de neuro-réhabilitation de Lausanne, aphasia can be characterized by the frequent use of one word by another, such as talking about "glasses" instead of "watch", or its opposite, we will speak of hot to evoke cold. Partial, or even total, word distortion in the most severe cases, and the production of telegraphic-style sentences are also a consequence of aphasia.

How do you become aphasic? At the origin of this evil, there is "a lesion of the specific areas of language, which are located in the brain". In short, summarizes the CHUV, "anyone suffering from brain damage, with some acquisition of language, can become aphasic". The origin of the lesion can be explained by a vascular accident, an injury or a pathological foreign mass, such as a tumour.

Can aphasia be cured? Unfortunately, this depends on several factors. The actor Bruce Willis will not be able to recover if the lesion at the origin of his aphasia is too extensive. Other factors to take into account: the age of the patient, but also the cause of the lesion or the presence or absence of associated disorders.