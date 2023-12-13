Brighton - OM: small final against the English for first place! TV broadcast, compositions.... Information

Already qualified for the next round of the Europa League, Brighton and Olympique de Marseille are competing this Thursday evening for first place in Group B in England. The head of the group would offer the winner a direct ticket to the round of 16. Probable compositions, TV broadcast... Discover all the information on this shock.

If Brighton and Olympique de Marseille are already qualified for the next round of the Europa League, the two teams are competing this Thursday evening for first place in the group, synonymous with direct qualification for the round of 16 of the competition. While the Phocéens have a one point lead in Group B over the Seagulls, Gennaro Gattuso will be able to count on Iliman Ndiaye and Jonathan Clauss, suspended in the league while Valentin Rongier and Joaquin Correa are out. At a press conference, the OM coach did not hide the fact that he expects a complicated match this evening in England and that he hopes for a good performance from his players: "We cannot play the zero against a team like Brighton. This team controls the whole pitch, they had 65% possession on Chelsea's pitch, it's incredible. We can't defend with a very low block. If you just want to aim no one here, all you have to do is make the sign of the cross"

On the Seagulls side, Roberto De Zerbi faces a real shortage with the packages of Solly March, Julio Enciso, Pervis Estupinan, Danny Welbeck, Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster. But the numerous absences do not change the ambitions of the Italian who is aiming for first place in the group as he confirmed at a press conference: "Marseille is a very good team, but we have the ambition to finish at the top of the group. our group. It's a prestigious thing to finish at the top of the table, because it means we will play two fewer games in February, and it's also prestigious for the history of our club."

Kick-off for the sixth round of the Europa League between Brighton and Olympique de Marseille is scheduled for Thursday December 14 at 9:00 p.m. at the Apex Stadium in Brighton (England). The Spaniard José Maria Sanchez will be on the whistle.

Holder of the TV rights to the Europa League, Canal Foot will broadcast the poster between the Seagulls and the Phocaeans while M6 will also broadcast the match unencrypted.

If you want to watch the Europa League match between Brighton and Olympique de Marseille on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or create an account on 6Play.

Brighton: Steele (G) - Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Hinshelwood - Gross, Gilmour - Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma - Ferguson.

OM: P. Lopez (G) - C. Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi - Clauss, Veretout, Kondogbia, Harit, R. Lodi - Vitinha, Aubameyang.