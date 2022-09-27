Brazil - Tunisia: schedule, channel, Parc des Princes... Match info

BRAZIL - TUNISIA. Find out all the information about this friendly match, which is also the last meeting of the two teams before the 2022 World Cup. It takes place this Tuesday, September 27 at 8:30 p.m.

Brazil are among the favorites for the final victory at the 2022 World Cup. The Seleçao have been undefeated since July 11, 2021 and a defeat against Argentina in the Copa America final (0-1). Tite's men are on a series of six straight wins in all competitions and their star Neymar seems won over by his team's level of play. "It's the best Brazil I've played with since I started. We're stronger, more conquering, more collective and that's very good. (…) Offensively, we're strong. Everyone has a role to play in this team and a common goal and that's the most important," said the PSG player who has been walking on water since the start of the season.

Opposite Tunisia will not be easy to beat. The Eagles of Carthage have not lost since January 29, 2022 and a loss against Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals of the CAN (0-1). The France team could be interested in Tunisia's performance this Tuesday evening because Jalel Kadri's men will be in the Blues group at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. "It's a prestigious match. Brazil is a mythical team. It's a big caliber on the world level. All nations want to play this kind of match. We're going to play against Brazil who are a high quality opponent. This team has players who have profiles that are very similar to those of France players," said the Tunisian coach.

The Brazil-Tunisia match will start at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27. It will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Bein Sports 1 will broadcast this Brazil - Tunisia. He will be refereed by Frenchman Rudy Buquet.

The only streaming broadcast available for this Brazil - Tunisia will be Canal's digital platform, MyCanal. You must have a subscription.

Tite should please the Parc des Princes by establishing two current Parisians and a former one with the presence of Marquinhos, Neymar and Thiago Silva. Here are Brazil's probable XI: Ederson - Militao, Silva, Marquinhos, Lodi - Fabinho, Paqueta, Neymar - Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr.

On the Tunisian side also we should find residents of Ligue 1 with Khazri or Khaoui who could be established. Here is the probable composition of Jalel Kadri: Ben Said - Mathlouthi, Ifa, Talbi, Maaloul - Skhiri, Sassi, Laidouni - Khaoui, Khenissi, Khazri.

On sports betting sites, Brazil is obviously the big favorite against Tunisia. The Brazilians are at 1.15 on Winamax, the draw is at 7.25 and the Tunisian victory at 15. On PMU, Tite's players are at 1.10, the draw at 6.75 and the Tunisian victory at 14.