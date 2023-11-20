Brazil – Argentina: obligatory reaction for the Seleçao! Time, TV channel, lineups... Match information

Brazil, deprived of several major players, welcomes Argentina to the Maracana in a decisive match for qualification for the 2026 World Cup. All the information from the match.

Brazil welcomes Argentina to the Maracana Stadium in Rio for a gala match. Beyond the prestige of the poster, the sporting stakes are major, with qualification for the 2026 World Cup in sight, in qualifiers where Brazil is in difficulty. The Seleçao remains on two consecutive defeats, in Uruguay (2-0) in October and in Colombia (2-1) last Thursday, and will not really have the right to make mistakes in front of its public. The Argentines, reigning world champions, sit at the top of the standings with 12 points, despite their defeat at home on Friday, against a decidedly formidable Uruguay since Marcelo Bielsa took office (0-2).

Seven points in five matches, two victories for as many defeats and a draw: this is Brazil's meager record in these first qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup. Fortunately, with the increase to 48 teams at the World Cup, these phases of Qualifications are more generous than in previous editions: six out of ten South American nations will qualify directly, compared to four previously. The fact remains that Brazil, fifth, could slip outside of these six qualifying places in the event of a defeat this evening, and lose the little certainty that remains for the Auriverde selection.

The Seleçao deplores several important packages before this meeting. Neymar is obviously absent, after his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee suffered against Uruguay on October 17. Vinicius Jr, injured in the thigh, is also out of this match. The starting goalkeeper, Ederson, is also absent, as are Casemiro, Paqueta, Richarlison and Militao. Few absent, however, on the Argentinian side.

Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal and Seleçao striker, spoke about the upcoming clash: "We know the importance of this match, which everyone has always dreamed of playing, and even more so at the Maracana. We We spoke with Diniz: the match has to happen quickly, because it's a match that you have to want to play, give your best and win. It's a very important match for this process. "

The Brazil-Argentina match will kick off this Wednesday, November 22 at 1:30 a.m. (French time), at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazil-Argentina match will be followed live on La Chaîne L'Equipe.

The official lineups have not yet been announced, here are the probable lineups: