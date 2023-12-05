Botulism: Bordeaux restaurateur indicted for “involuntary manslaughter”

The manager of the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar, a Bordeaux establishment, suspected of being at the origin of the botulism poisonings last September, was indicted and placed under judicial supervision this Wednesday, December 6.

After a day in police custody, the Bordeaux restaurateur suspected of being at the origin of the botulism poisonings which occurred last September was indicted. The facts of “homicide and involuntary injuries” were brought against the man placed under judicial supervision this Wednesday, December 6. In addition to the placement under judicial supervision, the prosecution requested "a ban on carrying out (...) any activity related to catering", reports BFMTV.

The man, manager of the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in Bordeaux, is the one who made the canned sardines served in his restaurant and deemed responsible for botulism poisoning, a “rare but serious neurological condition” according to the ARS, of sixteen people at the beginning of September 2023. Among the poisoned customers, of foreign nationality for the majority of cases, one person lost their life due to complications due to botulism. The victim was a 32-year-old woman, of Greek nationality and living in Vincennes. All the other patients presented "various pathologies" caused by botulism which develops "in preserved foods which have not undergone an extensive sterilization process: cured meats, cold meats or even preserved foods of family or artisanal origin", further specifies. the health agency.

During the investigation, the Bordeaux restaurateur admitted to producing the canned goods served to the bar's customers himself. He also indicated that four of his homemade jars had presented a particular and unusual odor shortly before the poisoning cases, but that the latter had not been served.

Could other cans that did not alarm the manager of the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar by their smell have been responsible for the poisoning? According to information from BFMTV, the investigation made it possible to determine that the restaurateur did not “have the appropriate equipment” to properly sterilize the products offered for consumption. Analyzes proved that the equipment used could only reach a maximum temperature of 100°C, insufficient for the sterilization of food which begins at this temperature.