Bottle caps have a hidden secret, here's why you should put them in your car

Putting a bottle cap in your car can be of great help.

The next time you finish a bottle of wine or champagne, don't throw the cork in the trash. This is not an ecological recommendation but the possibility of offering them a second life. This time, the cork will not be intended to plug the neck of a bottle but rather to improve driving conditions in a car. Many motorists have already shared on social networks the benefit of driving with a cork in the passenger compartment of their vehicle. The reason is simple.

You've probably already noticed that your car's windows quickly become foggy when it rains. This condensation phenomenon can significantly reduce visibility and make driving dangerous. A foggy windshield can obscure your view outward, including other vehicles, pedestrians, traffic lights and signs. Additionally, drivers can become distracted by trying to clear or reduce fog, which can take their attention away from the road. And although modern vehicles are equipped with options for defogging the windows, the fact remains that fog often reappears on bad weather days.

Let's come back to our cork. How will he be able to help us in such conditions? Quite simply because cork is a material, composed of microscopic cells, which naturally absorbs humidity from the surrounding air. The trick is to cut the cork into two parts and place them on the dashboard. You can also have several corks in the car for greater efficiency.

Moisture, rather than settling on the windows, will be absorbed by the pieces of cork and visibility from your driver's seat will be greatly improved. However, if the windows of your vehicle are regularly fogged up, do not hesitate to have it checked by a mechanic. Poor ventilation or a sealing problem could be the cause of the problem.