Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: discover these funny headphones that don't go in your ears

Specialist in the field, Bose announces new wireless headphones. The Ultra Open Earbuds, however, have a very particular design since they do not have to be inserted into your ears.

Brands are always eager to innovate. In any case, this is what Bose intends to offer with its latest pair of headphones unveiled this Thursday, February 15, 2024: the “Bose Ultra Open Earbuds” (or “Bose Ultra Open Earbuds” in the language of Shakespeare).

Available in two different colors (black and cloud white), the Bose Ultra are headphones with a fairly original design. These do not sink into your ears as we are often used to with wireless headphones such as Airpods. Here, the Bose Ultra will surround your earlobe to remain balanced around it. The sound is then broadcast from the small speaker integrated into the earphone.

Not inserting the earphone into the ear canal also allows you to remain more open to the surrounding environment, which is a big plus for athletes according to the brand. Bose also announces that these headphones have IPX4 certification for water resistance.

In terms of controls, the Bose Ultra has a simple small button integrated and located at the lower end of the headphones. The latter allows you to control your music by pausing it, moving to the next song, etc.

Bose claims 7.5 hours of continuous battery life for the Ultra Open Earbuds. These also have a charging box so you can refuel quickly and be able to reuse them.