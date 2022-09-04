Bordeaux-Bègles - Toulouse: line-ups, predictions, time... Match info

RUGBY. BORDEAUX-BÈGLES - TOULOUSE. For the closing of the 1st day of Top 14, this Sunday, September 4, the Stade Toulousain moves on the lawn of the UBB, in Chaban-Delmas. A match that already smells of powder!

The best rugby league in the world is back! For this 1st day of Top 14, fans of the oval have the right to their first shock of the season: Bordeaux-Bègles - Toulouse. Semi-finalist in the championship and the European Cup last season, Stade Toulousain leaves with a revenge to take. But, at a press conference, Ugo Mola insisted on being wary of the UBB: "Bordeaux-Bègles is very dangerous in terms of its workforce. They recruited well. What state are they in? I don't know. We don't even know what state we are in. But the intensity of the match will be worthy of that of La Rochelle at the start of last season."

For the formation of Christophe Urios, this first reception must be well managed in order to hope to calm down to work in serenity after a turbulent summer with the departure of Cameron Woki to Racing 92. In front of the journalists, the manager of Bordeaux-Bègles preferred to turn the page to look to the future: "We've talked enough about last season, we're not going to do just that! Today, what interests me is what's going to happen this weekend -end against Toulouse. The new ones have brought some freshness and that's good. I think we're off to a good start. There are a lot of things we want to see. The first thing is the state of mind."

To close this 1st day of Top 14, Toulouse receives Bordeaux-Bègles at Ernest-Wallon. The match will start at 9 p.m. and will be refereed by Mr. Marbot.

