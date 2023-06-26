Boost your phone's battery life, these simple tweaks make all the difference

Are you using this setting?

Good advice is invaluable when we're on the go and the phone warns us that we've only got a few percent battery left - especially in a world where smartphones have become both our means of payment, our way of staying in contact with the outside world and many other things.

There are a host of tricks to extend your battery life, such as making sure there aren't apps running in the background when you're not using them, but in fact, there's an even simpler thing you can do to extend the life of a charge!

The secret is Dark Mode

Many apps and devices have a "Dark Mode" or "Dark Mode", and it's more than just a style choice - let us explain.

Your smartphone screen does indeed use a lot of your phone's battery, and that's especially bad if your phone has an OLED screen. Here, the light colors of the screen indeed consume more energy than the darker colors.

And here's the trick: by switching to "Dark Mode", the screen background will become dark, and many applications will also adapt to become darker (for example, a Word document may change colors for become white text on a black background).

It really is something that can make a difference to your battery!

Switching to Dark Mode is quite simple. Most smartphones have a setting in the menu that lets you switch between Normal Mode and Dark Mode. For some phones, you can even schedule Dark Mode to turn on automatically at certain times of the day, such as in the evening, where darker colors may also be easier on your eyes.

For some Android phones, you can also schedule when you want Dark Mode to turn on and off under 'Settings' -> 'Display' -> 'Dark theme' -> 'Schedule'.

Keep in mind that instructions may vary slightly depending on your specific phone model and operating system version.

Note that if you want your iPhone to automatically switch between Light and Dark mode depending on the time of day, you can switch 'Automatic' to 'Yes' just below the 'Appearance' options.