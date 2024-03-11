Boom in temperatures, up to 8°C above normal in many cities this weekend

As spring approaches, temperatures begin to rise, well beyond seasonal norms in certain regions of France in the coming days.

While rain has continued to fall over a large part of France since January, the trend could slowly be reversed. For this weekend of March 11, The Weather Channel announces an improvement, but temporary. The weather site announces that Thursday will be "the most pleasant day of the week." Good weather should reign all day in a large part of France except "between northern Brittany and Cotentin" where showers are expected in the afternoon.

Despite the rain, temperatures will be very mild, as in the whole country. However, as La Chaîne Météo announces, "the rainy disturbance that arrived Thursday evening from Brittany will reach three-quarters of the territory" this Friday. However, the mild weather should continue in France and the weather should remain dry "near the Mediterranean".

The Weather Channel announces the return of mild weather and indeed displays temperatures well rising, beyond seasonal norms. This week, the national thermal indicator will be 1°C to 5°C higher than normal with a peak of 13.3°C expected on Sunday March 17. Monday 11 and Tuesday 12, temperatures will be mild but still within normal levels in the north of France. Météo France announces 11°C in Paris, Rouen, Limoges, Bourges and even Strasbourg this Tuesday, where normals are around 12°C/13°C. They will be slightly higher in Rennes and Nantes with 14°C. Same situation in the south with 17°C in Perpignan and 16°C in Marseille and Toulouse.

In Paris, Brest, Chaumont and Lille, temperatures will exceed normal by 2°C with 14°C displayed in these cities instead of the maximum 12°C. On the other hand, in Rennes, Cherbourg, Reims, Amiens, Rouen or Auxerre, the forecast 15°C is 3°C higher than the season maximum. The demarcation is even more marked in the southern half of the country.

Météo France indicates that the normals in Lyon are 13.8°C but forecasts 15°C this Wednesday, just like in Clermont-Ferrand. Same thing in the west in Bordeaux where the forecast 17°C exceeds the seasonal 15.5°C by 2°C. The maximum this Wednesday is announced in Biarritz with 20°C, or 5°C above the maximum set at 15.2°C by Météo France. In Toulouse and Tarbes where 18°C ​​is forecast to exceed normal by 3°C/4°C.

Even higher temperatures are expected this Thursday according to Météo France forecasts. In the northern half of the country temperatures will be between 13°C as in Brest and 20°C as in Auxerre and Bourges. 18°C is expected in Paris, Rouen, Reims, and Tour and 17°C in Strasbourg, Metz, Amiens and Alençon.

These temperatures are between 5°C and 8°C above normal. It will be slightly cooler on the Atlantic coast with 14°C in La Rochelle and 16°C in Nantes. Significant temperature variations are also expected in the south. In Biarritz, 20°C is expected again this Thursday. It will be 19°C in Tarbes and Montélimar, 17°C in Toulouse and Gap, 18°C ​​in Lyon. The differences are between 2°C and 5°C. Only the temperatures of cities on the Mediterranean coast remain close to normal with 15°C in Montpellier and Nice and 16°C in Marseille and Perpignan.