Booklet A: it doubles this Monday, August 1! What effect on your savings?

LIVRET A 2022. The rate of the livret A is revalued for the second time of the year this Monday, August 1st. New rate, gain, interest... We take stock.

[Updated August 1, 2022 at 08:03 AM] The passbook A rate is increasing this Monday, August 1, 2022! The favorite savings product of the French doubles to reach 2%, real good news for more than 55 million tricolors, holders of a passbook A within their banking establishment. This revaluation comes as inflation has just exceeded the 6% mark according to the latest figures from INSEE (6.1% in July over twelve rolling months). Good to know, the Livret A rate should continue to rise and increase again on February 1, 2023. No figures have yet been given by the Governor of the Banque de France, François Villeroy de Galhau concerning the content of this hypothetical next rise. But then, what will be the real effect of this increase in the rate of the booklet A on your interests? Here are your potential earnings:

As a reminder, the Livret A is a remunerated savings account whose funds are available at any time. This account is free of charge and the interest paid is exempt from income tax and social security contributions. The state sets the interest rate twice a year. All banks can offer the livret A. A revaluation of the livret A also allows other savings books to increase. LDDS (2%) and LEP (4.6%) as leaders.

The ceiling of the booklet A is set at 22,950 euros, for individuals. Remember that the payment of interest may well exceed this limit. As an indication, associations benefit from a much higher ceiling, at 76,500 euros. Anyone, whether minor or adult, can open an A booklet. On the other hand, it is not possible to hold several in different establishments. To open a livret A, you must sign a written contract with your bank, detailing the authorized operations (transfer, payment, withdrawal, etc.). It is forbidden to combine two regulated booklets of the same type (Livret A and Livret Bleu) for the same person.

On the other hand, it is quite possible to combine a booklet A with a Sustainable Development Booklet (LDD) or a youth booklet. In addition, it is possible to combine regulated booklets within the same tax household. To close a livret A, simply contact your banker, by mail or by going to an agency. You will need to specify the reference of your livret A and fill in the details of your current account, LDD, CEL... or other account to which you wish to transfer the funds. In the event of closure during the year, capitalized interest is credited to the account on the day it is closed.

The passbook A rate doubles from August 1, 2022, from 1% to 2%. An increase announced by the Bercy tenant on the recommendation of the Governor of the Banque de France, François Villeroy de Galhau in mid-July. The primary objective of this increase is to offset the galloping inflation observed in recent months in France (6.1% in July over one year).

The passbook A rate is increased to 2%. In other words, when you benefit from a savings of 1,000 euros, you pocket 20 euros of interest against only 10 euros of interest with the old remuneration fixed at 1%. Find out how much interest you earn, based on your savings:

The calculation of the interests of the livret A occurs on the 1st and 16th of each month, therefore every fortnight. Clearly, if you deposit money on your Livret A between the 1st and the 15th of the month, the calculation will be effective from the 16th. If you make a deposit between the 17th and the end of the month, you will have to wait for the month following so that the date of the value is taken into account in the calculation of the interests. Did you make a withdrawal? Interest is calculated over the current period.

The total interest is added to the capital at the end of the year. When you want to calculate your interest, you should therefore multiply the balance of your savings account by its rate and divide it by 24 (number of fortnights in the year). But beware, this calculation has only a theoretical value. To calculate your return, you must take into account all the movements made on the booklet.

Any person, major or minor, can have a livret A. The banking establishment in which you wish to subscribe to the livret A must question the tax authorities to verify that you only have one. The property cannot open a booklet for you until they have this response.

Next, you must provide your institution with an ID and proof of address that is less than three months old. For minors, remember to bring a copy of the family record book or a birth certificate. The signature of one of the parents will also be required.

Good to know, a minimum payment of 10 euros is required when opening the account, an amount which drops to 1.50 euros at the Banque Postale. Depending on the banking institutions, various means of payment are accepted to make this payment, check, cash, or transfer. Most banks now offer the opening of a 100% online savings account, or in an agency if the customer wishes.