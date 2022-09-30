Bon Plan PC Gamer: 130 euros less on an Asus PC

GAMING PC. CDiscount is currently offering a big promotion on a gaming laptop from the Asus TUF brand. The latter is now available for 130 euros less compared to its base price of 729 euros!

Need a new gaming laptop to play on the go or at home? Promotions on this kind of products are not uncommon. Several specialized sales sites regularly offer price reductions on quality gaming laptops. These machines generally have good performance to run games in very good quality.

Among the best promotions of the moment on gaming laptops, we find in particular the Asus TUF Gaming FX505. This machine, which has 8 GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card, is offered on sale for 130 euros less than its usual price. It is now possible to acquire it at the attractive price of 599 euros for a limited time at CDiscount.

Lenovo has been getting us used to promotions on its gaming PCs for a while now. Several references of the brand are currently affected by attractive price reductions, and this is particularly the case on the Legion 5 15IMH05H which sees its base price drop to less than 700 euros! The latter has in particular an Intel Core i5 processor supported by 8 GB of RAM which will help you to launch many games in good quality. Be careful, however, since this product does not have an operating system! You will therefore have to download the one of your choice (Windows being recommended for games).

Among the most famous computer brands, we find MSI which regularly offers some beautiful machines. This is the case right now with the MSI Katana GF76 available on promotion. The latter is notably equipped with a very nice 144 Hz screen, an Intel Core i7 processor and an RTX 3060 graphics card! You will only need an operating system to take full advantage of it.

Should we still present Dell as a gaming PC brand? The manufacturer has many machines that cover several budgets. The latter can allow you to enjoy nice graphics and a nice fluidity when running your favorite games. This is particularly the case for the Dell G15, with its 10th generation Intel Core processor, and its Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card, which will allow you to play many titles in excellent quality!

Among the most interesting offers of the moment, we also find the ASUS FX505GT-HN004T gaming laptop. Available for €100 less, the latter is equipped with a beautiful 15.6" FHD screen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a nice GTX 1650 graphics card from Nvidia. This computer is also equipped with a webcam and a built-in microphone so you can have smooth video calls without having to go back to the checkout to get equipped!

It's not just gaming PC promotions, there are also general price drops! This is particularly the case at the moment with several specialized brands which offer the HP Victus 16-e0125nf gaming PC for 200 euros less compared to its introductory price! This machine has a nice AMD Ryzen 5 processor, an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card and 8 GB of RAM to run your favorite games!

After several promotions on gaming PCs from MSI and Lenovo, it's HP's turn to offer a rather interesting price drop on a gaming PC from the OP Pavilion range. We thus find the 15-ec2146nf laptop on promotion at CDiscount. The latter has nice components like an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card that will allow you to launch many games.

The HP brand also offers PC references dedicated to gaming, as is the case with the HP Omen 15-en1002nf, currently available at several specialized retailers and sometimes on promotion.

This computer dedicated to gaming is notably equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and 16 GB of RAM. Ideal for running your applications smoothly! Its graphics card, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070, will allow you to have a superb rendering of your favorite video games and multimedia content. The HP Omen 15-en1002nf also has a built-in camera and microphone so you can interact with your friends and fellow gamers while in the game. A powerful PC regularly available on promotion.