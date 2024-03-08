Boeing: why is the American aircraft manufacturer accumulating technical problems?

With the new mishap involving a Boeing 777 on Thursday, the list of incidents involving the aircraft manufacturer's aircraft is growing.

New scare this Thursday, March 7! A Boeing 777 flying from Sant Francisco to Japan finally had to land in Los Angeles after a tire on its left landing gear failed during takeoff. In addition to the numerous damages caused by this fall, the tire having bounced and damaged several cars in one of the airport parking lots, as reported by Le Monde, here is above all a new incident involving the famous American aircraft manufacturer which has been added to a list already long!

Certainly, experts believe that in this specific case, it is more the maintenance teams than the manufacturer who are to blame. The fact remains that Boeing had already made headlines in January when the engine of a 747 caught fire in mid-flight, TF1 Info reported at the time, or again, shortly before this incident, when the door of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 had detached in mid-flight, according to L'Usine nouvelle. In March 2019, the flight suspension of all Boeing 737 Max aircraft was even decided after the two crashes involving planes from Lion Air in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines. This suspension marked the start of the black series for Boeing.

While some have been talking about the curse of the 737 Max since its creation in 2015, the model often being involved in the various incidents reported, the journalist at the Aerospatium, Caroline Bruneau, interviewed by TF1 Info, provides a more reasoned response to this dark series . According to her, “Boeing laid off a lot of engineers, they reduced their design office a lot.” But that's not all, according to Caroline Bruneau, the American aircraft manufacturer has also, on the one hand, "lowered its production quality", and on the other hand, "benefited from too much indulgence on the part of American regulatory authorities. One thing is certain, as the saying goes, one person’s misfortune makes another person’s happiness. And while Boeing is trying to redress the situation, the European Airbus has an order book that is enough to make people envious!