Blonde: Why the Movie Doesn't (Really) Tell Marilyn Monroe's Life

BLONDE NETFLIX. Ana de Armas disappears behind Marilyn Monroe in the film "Blonde", which is released on Netflix on Wednesday September 28, 2022. However, it is not a biopic on the Hollywood icon.

[Updated September 27, 2022 at 11:59 a.m.] Blonde, an event film around the figure of Marilyn Monroe, will be released on Netflix this Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Before discovering this drama on the streaming platform, be aware that it will not be is not a biopic faithfully retracing the career of the fallen star. This is the adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' novel that twists reality. The goal: not to transcribe factually the life of the actress but to seize her psyche to transcribe the nightmare that she could live on the part of men or studios. Subscribers will therefore discover Norma Jean Baker behind Marilyn Monroe, the vulnerable and crushed woman behind the glamorous icon. Events in the life of the real actress are sometimes faithful, often fictionalized, and sometimes totally invented.

Ana de Armas, however, plunged headlong into the role of Marilyn Monroe in order to stick as faithfully as possible to the image of the actress. The resemblance is often stunning. In particular, she followed dialect coaching to speak like the star of the 1950s and adopt her accent. Andrew Dominik, filmmaker behind The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, is working on making the film for Netflix. Below, you can read more about the tumultuous life that Marilyn Monroe lived before discovering Blonde this Wednesday.

Synopsis - From her rocky childhood to her meteoric rise and complicated love affairs, who really was Marilyn Monroe? Blonde paints a portrait between fiction and reality, between the star she was on stage and the woman she was in her intimacy.