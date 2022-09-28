Blonde: The True and False of the Marilyn Monroe Netflix Movie

BLONDE NETFLIX. Ana de Armas transforms into Norma Jean/Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, a fake biopic about the Hollywood star. But what's right, what's wrong in the Netflix movie? Decryption.

[Updated September 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.] Hollywood has accustomed us to faithfully transcribing (or at least that's the impression we may have had) the lives of the great characters in our history. Blonde is an exception. While you might think it's a Marilyn Monroe biopic, it's not. The Netflix movie is the film adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' novel. It is not a strict transcription of the events that the movie star may have experienced, but rather a portrait of the woman behind the icon. Norma Jean behind Marilyn Monroe. The fragility and pain behind fame and glamour.

Blonde seeks to plunge the viewer into Norma Jean's ordeal as into a nightmare, altering historical reality in the process. Some events are relatively faithful to the story that we know of Marilyn Monroe. Some are made up (or at least not proven), others are completely omitted. Everything is romanticized. Violent, sulphurous, cruel, this rereading of the star will certainly not leave you indifferent. But if you want to discover the whole life of the actress, go your way. Below, we decrypt the true from the false, between Blonde and Marilyn Monroe.

Synopsis - From her rocky childhood to her meteoric rise and complicated love affairs, who really was Marilyn Monroe? Blonde paints a portrait between fiction and reality, between the star she was on stage and the woman she was in her intimacy.