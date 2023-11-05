Black Friday Week Amazon: hostilities are underway with big promotions already

Black Friday at Amazon lasts much more than just a Friday. For the 2023 edition, the dates of Black Friday Week have been announced and there are even promotions already...

Amazon's Black Friday Week 2023 already has dates. The online sales giant announced that its major end-of-year commercial operation would begin on Friday, November 17 and end on Monday, November 27, three days after the “real” date of Black Friday.

As the holiday season approaches, e-commerce giant Amazon is hitting hard by announcing 10 days of non-stop promotions. An unmissable opportunity for those who anticipate their Christmas shopping and want to save their budget.

This year, Amazon Black Friday, scheduled for November 24, comes with a generous preview with several flash sales. The platform allows its users to prepare their wishlist and already seize some opportunities to make great savings.

The official date for Black Friday 2023 is set for Friday November 24, 2023. But Amazon is therefore thinking big with a Black Friday Week which extends the operation over an entire week. The first offers will be officially launched on Friday November 17. Black Friday will also continue until Monday, November 27, the day of the traditional “Cyber ​​Monday”.

Ahead of its Black Friday Week, Amazon has already posted a deal on the Echo Show 8 (2nd generation) this week. This connected screen, which combines the functionalities of a TV and a tablet, has seen its price drop by 38%, from €129.99 to only €79.99 (see the offer on Amazon). An attractive price for a device offering a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, a 13 MP camera with automatic framing, 4 microphones and 2 speakers, for an optimized user experience.

You will also find the set of 2 Echo Show 5 for the price of one (see offer). Amazon is doing the same with its compact Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected speaker Echo Pop with two speakers connected to Alexa for 34.98 euros (see the offer).

During Black Friday, Amazon, known for its attractive offers, does not disappoint with the promise of discounts of up to 50% or even 70%, all for an entire week with Black Friday Week. It must be said that the American giant is undoubtedly the online merchant who allowed the big American sales day to be imported to France.

Flash sales, very popular during Black Friday, are short-term and follow the “first come, first served” principle. It is therefore advisable to prepare in advance what you want to buy and to stay on the lookout during the ten days of Black Friday Week so as not to miss offers on electronic devices, household appliances, fashion items, games and toys.

To get the most out of these Amazon Black Friday promotions, there are several tips to consider. First, signing up for Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial might be a good idea, offering 1 business day delivery and priority access to flash sales.

In addition, it is recommended to regularly connect to the Black Friday page on the site and to the flash sales page, which is already very rich in promotions. It will then be enough to use the site's filtering and search tools to efficiently navigate among the offers. Using the Amazon application for optimized shopping is undoubtedly a plus.

On the list of items promised at reduced prices for this Black Friday 2023 at Amazon, we find high-tech essentials such as laptops, smartphones, televisions or game consoles, but also domestic devices such as vacuum cleaners or kitchen robots. Well-known brands such as Nintendo, Apple, Dell, Samsung, Dyson or Krups are likely to be among the offers.

But doing Black Friday on Amazon also means finding thousands of rare little gems that will be very useful in your daily life. Black Friday is obviously an opportunity to equip yourself with Amazon products (notably the Echo range) and accessories for your little electronic jewelry, but also with electric toothbrushes, connected scales, razors, strollers, or even baby diapers. !

If you have a little time on your hands and like to browse the online bargain shelves during Black Friday, here's where to go. This selection of crossed out prices is destined to rise to a higher level from Friday, November 17.