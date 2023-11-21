Black Friday: we've found the 10 best deals for this Wednesday

“Black Friday early” continues this Wednesday, November 22 with several new offers and best sellers. Find our selection of the best promotions of the day.

Black Friday is early this year and continues to offer all kinds of promotions before the official date of the event. After several big promotions on AirPods and household appliances, it is now possible to find quite a few price reductions on high tech products. The star of the day is, without a doubt, Apple's MacBook Air M2 which is displayed with a great promotion on the Fnac website.

The offers that precede Black Friday are (very) numerous. This is why we offer you our selection of the best promotions available every day. Here are the 10 best deals we found this Wednesday, November 22:

Please note that Black Friday promotions are likely to change very quickly depending on offers, stocks and current events. It is therefore entirely possible that a good plan present in this article will no longer be available after its publication.

You will have understood: the title of today's promotion goes to the MacBook Air M2. A laptop that is both powerful and very light and will not disappoint students and working people who want to be productive with a very good machine. Pair this machine with an iPhone or other Apple devices for maximum everyday efficiency.

The other tech item on sale this “Black Friday week” is the Backbone controller for Android smartphone. A reference in its field, it allows any Android phone user to fully enjoy their video games as if you had a real console controller! A must for gamers and now available at an excellent price.

Another controller, another promotion: the official Xbox controller is also affected by Black Friday 2023. The latter has become a reference over the years and is available at a much more advantageous price today on the Fnac website. You can use it on your Xbox console, but also with your PC, your Mac or your smartphone!

Here is our selection of the 10 most interesting offers for this Wednesday, November 21 in the morning. Do not hesitate to consult our various articles to find all the latest promotions available as part of Black Friday 2023.